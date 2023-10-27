Hexaware Technologies Appoints Girish Pai As Global Head Of Data And AI Service Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies proudly announces the appointment of industry veteran Girish Pai as the Global Head of its Data and AI Service Line. Girish Pai's appointment reiterates Hexaware's commitment to empowering clients with data and artificial intelligence, driving transformative business outcomes.

Girish Pai brings an impressive 28-year track record in the services industry, having excelled at companies like Infosys. His career demonstrates remarkable growth leadership in IT, digital strategy, and data and analytics, consistently assuming the role of a trusted advisor to clients. In his most recent position as Chief Customer Officer, he steered a private venture to become a globally acclaimed data and AI consulting powerhouse.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Hexaware, Girish shared, "I am excited to be part of Hexaware's leadership team. The data and AI landscape is evolving at an astounding pace, offering immense untapped potential. Enterprises seek partners who can serve as their trusted advisors. I am optimistic about our capability to innovate and provide new solutions, enabling our clients to revolutionize their business with data and AI."

Milan Bhatt, President & Global Head of Cloud & Data Services at Hexaware, expressed his delight, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Girish to the Hexaware leadership team. Girish possesses an impressive history of building high-growth data businesses and nurturing top-tier talent. Under his guidance, we anticipate our Data and AI service line will become a transformative force for our clients and a key driver of growth for Hexaware."

With Girish at the helm of a robust team committed to relentless innovation, Hexaware expects to make rapid strides toward data and AI leadership. His leadership promises to unlock new horizons and drive innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions.

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company.

