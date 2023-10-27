Lincoln Electric Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results



Net sales increase 10.5% to record $1,033 million



Operating income margin of 16.6%; Record adjusted operating income margin of 17.7%



Record EPS of $2.22; Record adjusted EPS of $2.40



Cash flows from operations increase 71% to record $223 million with 141% cash conversion(1)

Returned $82 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $129.3 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $10.1 million, or $0.18 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $109.2 million, or $1.87 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $10.3 million. Excluding special items, third quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $139.5 million, or $2.40 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $119.6 million, or $2.04 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Third quarter 2023 sales increased 10.5% to $1,033.2 million reflecting a 0.4% increase in organic sales, an 8.8% benefit from acquisitions and 1.2% favorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the third quarter 2023 was $171.4 million, or 16.6% of sales. This compares with operating income of $142.1 million, or 15.2% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $183.4 million, or 17.7% of sales, as compared with $153.2 million, or 16.4% of sales, in the prior year period.

“I am pleased to report another quarter of record sales, profit, earnings, and cash flow performance,” commented Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results reflect our commitment to putting customers first, delivering innovative solutions, maintaining effective price/cost management, and successfully executing our Higher Standard Strategy initiatives.” Mapes continued,“Our strong third quarter sales performance reflects acceleration from our automation acquisitions and low-to-mid single digit percent volume growth in our welding segments when normalizing third quarter shipping days to prior year. Given the resilience of key end markets, strong October order rates, and a high backlog of fourth quarter automation shipments, we expect to maintain strong sales performance through year-end,” Mapes concluded.

Nine Months 2023 Summary

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $388.6 million, or $6.67 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $17.3 million, or $0.30 EPS. This compares with prior period net income of $363.1 million, or $6.17 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $9.4 million, or $0.16 EPS. Excluding special items, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased 9.0% to $405.9 million, or $6.97 EPS, compared with $372.4 million, or $6.33 EPS, in the prior year period.

Sales increased 10.7% to $3,133.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflecting a 4.5% increase in organic sales and a 6.5% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 0.3% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $513.8 million, or 16.4% of sales. This compares with operating income of $470.8 million, or 16.6% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $536.7 million, or 17.1% of sales, as compared with $484.4 million, or 17.1% of sales, in the prior year period.

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.64 per share to $0.71 per share, or $2.84 per share on an annual basis. The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share is payable January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2023.

Webcast Information

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding ExpertTM for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers' fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at .

