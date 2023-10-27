Partners Bancorp Reports Results Of Operations For The Third Quarter 2023

As previously disclosed, on February 22, 2023, the Company and LINKBANCORP, Inc. (“LINK”) (NASDAQ: LNKB), parent company of LINKBANK, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger pursuant to which the Company will merge into LINK, with LINK surviving, and following which Delmarva and Virginia Partners will each successively merge with and into LINKBANK, with LINKBANK surviving. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company's shareholders will own approximately 56% and LINK shareholders, inclusive of shares issued in a concurrent private placement of common stock by LINK, will own approximately 44% of the combined company. The mergers remain subject to the approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions. The Company and LINK anticipate closing the mergers in the fourth quarter of 2023.

John W. Breda, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“I am very pleased with our operating results for the third quarter of 2023. Net income in the third quarter of 2023 improved by 10.4% when compared to the same period of 2022, and improved by 20.6% when compared to the second quarter of 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company generated loan growth of 1.5%, bringing our year to date growth rate to 5.2%, and we finished the period maintaining strong asset quality. The Company's total deposits decreased by 1.2% as compared to December 31, 2022, representing minimal deposit outflow in the first nine months of 2023. However, during the third quarter of 2023, the Company's total deposits increased by 0.3%, signaling a shift away from the negative industry trends experienced during the first half of 2023. As expected, given the continued impact of rising market interest rates, competition for deposits, and increased borrowing costs, the Company experienced an increase in its overall cost of funds during the third quarter of 2023 by 81 basis points when compared to the same period of 2022, and by 12 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Despite this negative trend, the yields on the Company's interest-earning assets have continued to increase more than our overall funding costs. As a result, the Company's net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 improved by 41 basis points compared to the same period of 2022, and improved by 6 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2023. I continue to remain very confident in the overall strength of the Company's balance sheet, including our current asset quality metrics, capital levels, deposit base, and liquidity position.”

Breda continued,“As previously disclosed, early in the fourth quarter of 2023 we announced the receipt of required regulatory approvals from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, the Virginia State Corporation Commission, the Delaware Office of the State Bank Commissioner and the Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation related to our pending merger with LINK. We continue to be very excited about what the future holds for the combined company.”

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13“Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which replaced the prior incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss (or the“CECL Standard”).

The Company's results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023 are presented under the CECL Standard while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable accounting guidance.

The Company's results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were directly impacted by the following:

Positive Impacts:



An increase in net interest income due primarily to an increase in average loan balances and higher yields earned, an increase in the yields earned on average cash and cash equivalents and investment securities balances, and a decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances, which were partially offset by decreases in average cash and cash equivalents and investment securities balances, higher rates paid on average interest-bearing deposit balances, and an increase in average borrowings balances and higher rates paid;

A higher net interest margin (tax equivalent basis);

Recording a lower provision for credit losses due to changes in the assessment of economic factors, and for September 30, 2023, more favorable views on the downside risks to the economic forecast compared to June 30, 2023, and lower net charge-offs, which were partially offset by a higher required reserve on unfunded credit commitments and organic loan growth;

Recording no losses on sales and calls of investment securities during the three months ended September 30, 2023; and Recording gains on sales of other assets during the three months ended September 30, 2023.



Negative Impacts:



Reduced operating results from Virginia Partners' majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC and lower mortgage division fees at Delmarva; and Incurring $157 thousand in merger related expenses during the three months ended September 30, 2023 in connection with the Company's pending merger with LINK, as compared to $167 thousand during the same period of 2022 in connection with the Company's terminated merger with OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”).

The Company's results of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were directly impacted by the following:

Positive Impacts:



An increase in net interest income due primarily to increases in average loan and investment securities balances and higher yields earned on each, an increase in the yields earned on average cash and cash equivalents balances, and a decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances, which were partially offset by a decrease in average cash and cash equivalents balances, higher rates paid on average interest-bearing deposit balances, an increase in average borrowings balances and higher rates paid, and lower net loan fees earned related to the forgiveness of loans originated and funded under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Small Business Administration;

A higher net interest margin (tax equivalent basis);

Recording a lower provision for credit losses due to changes in the assessment of economic factors, and for September 30, 2023, more favorable views on the downside risks to the economic forecast compared to January 1, 2023, lower net charge-offs, and a lower required reserve on unfunded credit commitments, which were partially offset by organic loan growth;

Recording no losses on sales and calls of investment securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2023;

Recording no impairment loss on restricted stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and Recording gains on sales of other assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Negative Impacts:



Reduced operating results from Virginia Partners' majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC and lower mortgage division fees at Delmarva;

Recording no gains or operating expenses on other real estate owned, net during the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and Incurring $1.6 million in merger related expenses during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 in connection with the Company's pending merger with LINK, as compared to $720 thousand during the same period of 2022 in connection with the Company's terminated merger with OceanFirst.



For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's annualized return on average assets, annualized return on average equity and efficiency ratio were 1.17%, 12.59% and 63.37%, respectively, as compared to 0.98%, 12.01% and 64.00%, respectively, for the same period in 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's annualized return on average assets, annualized return on average equity and efficiency ratio were 1.01%, 11.02% and 67.39%, respectively, as compared to 0.75%, 9.23% and 69.96%, respectively, for the same period in 2022.

The increase in net income attributable to the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same periods in 2022, was driven by an increase in net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses, which were partially offset by a decrease in other income, an increase in other expenses, and higher federal and state income taxes.

Interest Income and Expense – Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income and net interest margin

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2023 increased by $404 thousand, or 2.7%, when compared to the third quarter of 2022. The Company's net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) increased to 4.09%, representing an increase of 41 basis points for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) was primarily due to higher average balances of and yields earned on loans, higher yields earned on average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions, federal funds sold, and investment securities, and lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities, which were partially offset by lower average balances of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions, federal funds sold, and investment securities, and higher rates paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. Total interest income increased by $3.3 million, or 20.2%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, while total interest expense increased by $2.9 million, or 184.5%, both as compared to the same period in 2022.

The most significant factors impacting net interest income during the three month period ended September 30, 2023 were as follows:

Positive Impacts:



Increase in average loan balances, primarily due to organic loan growth, and higher loan yields, primarily due to repricing of variable rate loans, higher average yields on new loan originations, and pay-offs of lower yielding fixed rate loans; and Higher yields earned on average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions, federal funds sold, and investment securities, primarily due to higher interest rates over the comparable periods.

Negative Impacts:



Decrease in average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, primarily due to loan growth outpacing deposit growth, and deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, which were partially offset by lower investment securities balances;

Decrease in average investment securities balances, primarily due to scheduled payments of principal, which was partially offset by management of the investment securities portfolio in light of the Company's liquidity needs;

Decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances and higher rates paid, primarily due to deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, which were partially offset by organic deposit growth; and Increase in average borrowings balances and higher rates paid, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to the aforementioned decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances. The increase in the average balance of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances was partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances resulting from maturities and payoffs of borrowings that were not replaced and scheduled principal curtailments.

Loans

Average loan balances increased by $111.2 million, or 9.5%, and average yields earned increased by 85 basis points to 5.62% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in average loan balances was primarily due to organic loan growth, including growth in average loan balances of approximately $42.2 million related to Virginia Partners' expansion into the Greater Washington market. The increase in average yields earned was primarily due to repricing of variable rate loans, higher average yields on new loan originations, and pay-offs of lower yielding fixed rate loans. Total average loans were 86.4% of total average interest-earning assets for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 73.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Investment securities

Average total investment securities balances decreased by $5.1 million, or 3.3%, and average yields earned increased by 41 basis points to 2.71% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease in average total investment securities balances was primarily due to scheduled payments of principal, which was partially offset by management of the investment securities portfolio in light of the Company's liquidity needs. The increase in average yields earned was primarily due to higher interest rates over the comparable periods. Total average investment securities were 10.1% of total average interest-earning assets for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 9.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Interest-bearing deposits

Average total interest-bearing deposit balances decreased by $90.1 million, or 10.0%, and average rates paid increased by 139 basis points to 1.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, partially offset by organic deposit growth, including average growth of approximately $24.6 million in interest-bearing deposits related to Virginia Partners' expansion into the Greater Washington market.

Borrowings

Average total borrowings increased by $13.6 million, or 27.6%, and average rates paid increased by 47 basis points to 4.48% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in average total borrowings balances and rates paid was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to the aforementioned decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances resulting from maturities and payoffs of borrowings that were not replaced and scheduled principal curtailments.

Interest Income and Expense – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Net interest income and net interest margin

Net interest income during the first nine months of 2023 increased by $5.6 million, or 14.2%, when compared to the first nine months of 2022. The Company's net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) increased to 4.09%, representing an increase of 79 basis points for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) was primarily due to higher average balances of and yields earned on loans and investment securities, higher yields earned on average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, and lower average balances of interest-bearing liabilities, which were partially offset by lower average balances of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, and higher rates paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. Total interest income increased by $12.0 million, or 26.8%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, while total interest expense increased by $6.3 million, or 127.8%, both as compared to the same period in 2022.

The most significant factors impacting net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows:

Positive Impacts:



Increase in average loan balances, primarily due to organic loan growth, and higher loan yields, primarily due to repricing of variable rate loans, higher average yields on new loan originations, and pay-offs of lower yielding fixed rate loans, which were partially offset by lower net loan fees earned related to the forgiveness of loans originated and funded under the PPP;

Increase in average investment securities balances and higher investment securities yields, primarily due to management of the investment securities portfolio in light of the Company's liquidity needs, which was partially offset by scheduled payments of principal, and higher interest rates over the comparable periods; and Higher yields earned on average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, primarily due to higher interest rates over the comparable periods.



Negative Impacts:



Decrease in average interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and federal funds sold, primarily due to loan growth outpacing deposit growth, deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, and higher investment securities balances;

Decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances and higher rates paid, primarily due to scheduled maturities of time deposits that were not replaced and deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, which were partially offset by organic deposit growth; and Increase in average borrowings balances and higher rates paid, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to the aforementioned decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances. The increase in the average balance of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances was partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances resulting from maturities and payoffs of borrowings that were not replaced and scheduled principal curtailments.



Loans

Average loan balances increased by $110.6 million, or 9.6%, and average yields earned increased by 78 basis points to 5.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in average loan balances was primarily due to organic loan growth, including growth in average loan balances of approximately $52.0 million related to Virginia Partners' expansion into the Greater Washington market. The increase in average yields earned was primarily due to repricing of variable rate loans, higher average yields on new loan originations, and pay-offs of lower yielding fixed rate loans, which were partially offset by lower net loan fees earned related to the forgiveness of loans originated and funded under the PPP. Total average loans were 85.1% of total average interest-earning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 71.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Investment securities

Average total investment securities balances increased by $7.2 million, or 4.9%, and average yields earned increased by 45 basis points to 2.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increases in average total investment securities balances and average yields earned was primarily due to management of the investment securities portfolio in light of the Company's liquidity needs, which was partially offset by scheduled payments of principal, and higher interest rates over the comparable periods. Total average investment securities were 10.3% of total average interest-earning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 9.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Interest-bearing deposits

Average total interest-bearing deposit balances decreased by $115.2 million, or 12.6%, and average rates paid increased by 98 basis points to 1.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to scheduled maturities of time deposits that were not replaced and deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, partially offset by organic deposit growth, including average growth of approximately $15.9 million in interest-bearing deposits related to Virginia Partners' expansion into the Greater Washington market.

Borrowings

Average total borrowings increased by $21.4 million, or 43.6%, and average rates paid increased by 44 basis points to 4.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in average total borrowings balances and rates paid was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances due to the aforementioned decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances resulting from maturities and payoffs of borrowings that were not replaced and scheduled principal curtailments.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023 was $2 thousand, a decrease of $417 thousand, or 99.5%, when compared to the provision for credit losses of $419 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period of 2022, was primarily due to changes in the assessment of economic factors, and for September 30, 2023, more favorable views on the downside risks to the economic forecast compared to June 30, 2023, and lower net charge-offs, which were partially offset by a higher required reserve on unfunded credit commitments and organic loan growth. The provision for credit losses during the first nine months of 2023 was $396 thousand, a decrease of $407 thousand, or 50.7%, when compared to the provision for credit losses of $803 thousand during the first nine months of 2022. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period of 2022, was primarily due to changes in the assessment of economic factors, and for September 30, 2023, more favorable views on the downside risks to the economic forecast compared to January 1, 2023, lower net charge-offs, and a lower required reserve on unfunded credit commitments, which were partially offset by organic loan growth.

The provision for credit losses during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, as well as the allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2023, represents management's best estimate of the impact of current economic trends, forecasts of a potential recession in the U.S. and recent negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures, on the ability of the Company's borrowers to repay their loans. Management continues to carefully assess the exposure of the Company's loan portfolio to economic trends, such as forecasts of a potential recession and the aforementioned recent banking industry developments, and their potential effects on asset quality. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's delinquencies and nonperforming assets had not been materially impacted by any of the aforementioned factors, trends, forecasts or developments.

Other Income

Other income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $134 thousand, or 10.8%, when compared to the third quarter of 2022. Key changes in the components of other income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, are as follows:



Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $31 thousand, or 12.1%, due primarily to increases in overdraft fees and savings account service charges;

Losses on sales and calls of investment securities decreased by $5 thousand, or 100.0%, due primarily to Virginia Partners recording losses of $5 thousand on sales or calls of investment securities during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to recording no losses on sales or calls of investment securities during the same period of 2023;

Mortgage banking income decreased by $133 thousand, or 57.3%, due primarily to Virginia Partners' majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC having a lower volume of loan closings as compared to the same period in 2022;

Gains on sales of other assets increased by $3 thousand, or 100.0%, due primarily to Virginia Partners recording gains of $3 thousand on sales of other assets during the third quarter of 2023. There were no gains on sales of other assets for the same period of 2022; and Other income decreased by $40 thousand, or 5.3%, due primarily to a decrease in debit card income and lower mortgage division fees at Delmarva, which were partially offset by increases in bank owned life insurance, safe deposit box rentals, and other noninterest income.



Other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by $578 thousand, or 14.5%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Key changes in the components of other income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, are as follows:



Service charges on deposit accounts increased by $68 thousand, or 9.4%, due primarily to increases in overdraft fees and savings account service charges;

Losses on sales and calls of investment securities decreased by $5 thousand, or 100.0%, due primarily to Virginia Partners recording losses of $5 thousand on sales or calls of investment securities during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to recording no losses on sales or calls of investment securities during the same period of 2023;

Impairment loss on restricted stock decreased by $1 thousand, or 100.0%, due primarily to Virginia Partners recording the final write-down of its investment in Maryland Financial Bank, which had been going through an orderly liquidation, during the second quarter of 2022. There was no impairment loss on restricted stock for the same period of 2023;

Mortgage banking income decreased by $495 thousand, or 52.1%, due primarily to Virginia Partners' majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC having a lower volume of loan closings as compared to the same period in 2022;

Gains on sales of other assets increased by $3 thousand, or 100.0%, due primarily to Virginia Partners recording gains of $3 thousand on sales of other assets during the third quarter of 2023. There were no gains on sales of other assets for the same period of 2022; and Other income decreased by $160 thousand, or 6.9%, due primarily to decreases in safe deposit box rentals and debit card income, and lower mortgage division fees at Delmarva, which were partially offset by increases in bank owned life insurance and other noninterest income.

Other Expenses

Other expenses in the third quarter of 2023 increased by $68 thousand, or 0.7%, when compared to the third quarter of 2022. Key changes in the components of other expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, are as follows:



Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $204 thousand, or 3.6%, primarily due to lower expenses related to bonus accruals, and a decrease in commissions expense paid due to the decrease in mortgage banking income from Virginia Partners' majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC and lower mortgage division fees at Delmarva, which were partially offset by increases related to staffing changes and merit increases, higher expenses related to benefit costs and payroll taxes, and a lower impact from deferred loan origination costs;

Premises and equipment increased by $6 thousand, or 0.5%, primarily due to higher expenses related to software amortization and maintenance contracts, which were partially offset by lower expenses related to depreciation and real estate taxes;

Amortization of core deposit intangible decreased by $13 thousand, or 10.2%, primarily due to lower amortization related to the $2.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively, in core deposit intangibles recognized in the Virginia Partners and Liberty Bell Bank acquisitions;

Merger related expenses decreased by $10 thousand, or 6.2%, primarily due to lower legal fees and other costs associated with the pending merger with LINK during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the legal fees and other costs in the third quarter of 2022 associated with the merger with OceanFirst, that was subsequently terminated in the fourth quarter of 2022; and Other expenses increased by $290 thousand, or 9.8%, primarily due to higher expenses related to professional services, ATMs, audit and related professional fees, insurance and other, which were partially offset by lower expenses related to FDIC insurance assessments, directors fees, marketing and legal fees.



Other expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $2.3 million, or 7.4%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Key changes in the components of other expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, are as follows:



Salaries and employee benefits increased by $570 thousand, or 3.4%, primarily due to increases related to staffing changes and merit increases, higher expenses related to benefit costs and payroll taxes, and a lower impact from deferred loan origination costs, which were partially offset by lower expenses related to bonus accruals, and a decrease in commissions expense paid due to the decrease in mortgage banking income from Virginia Partners' majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC and lower mortgage division fees at Delmarva;

Premises and equipment decreased by $98 thousand, or 2.3%, primarily due to lower expenses related to depreciation, leases, repairs and maintenance and purchased equipment and furniture, the cost of which did not qualify for capitalization, which were partially offset by higher expenses related to software amortization, real estate taxes, maintenance contracts and utilities;

Amortization of core deposit intangible decreased by $39 thousand, or 10.0%, primarily due to lower amortization related to the $2.7 million and $1.5 million, respectively, in core deposit intangibles recognized in the Virginia Partners and Liberty Bell Bank acquisitions;

(Gains) and operating expenses on other real estate owned, net decreased by $10 thousand, or 100.0%, primarily due to no gains on sales or expenses being recorded during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to gains on sales and expenses being recorded during the first nine months of 2022;

Merger related expenses increased by $897 thousand, or 124.6%, primarily due to higher legal fees and other costs associated with the pending merger with LINK during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to the legal fees and other costs in the first nine months of 2022 associated with the merger with OceanFirst, that was subsequently terminated in the fourth quarter of 2022; and Other expenses increased by $930 thousand, or 11.0%, primarily due to higher expenses related to professional services, ATMs, legal fees, audit and related professional fees, insurance, and other, which were partially offset by lower expenses related to FDIC insurance assessments.

Federal and State Income Taxes

Federal and state income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $214 thousand, or 16.6%, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was due primarily to higher consolidated income before taxes, which was partially offset by lower merger related expenses, which are typically non-deductible. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's effective tax rate was approximately 24.9% as compared to 23.9% for the same period in 2022.

Federal and state income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $1.0 million, or 35.3%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was due primarily to higher consolidated income before taxes and higher merger related expenses, which are typically non-deductible. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's effective tax rate was approximately 25.3% as compared to 23.7% for the same period in 2022.

Virginia Partners is not subject to Virginia state income tax, but instead pays Virginia franchise tax. The Virginia franchise tax paid by Virginia Partners is recorded in the“Other expenses” line item on the Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Balance Sheet

Changes in key balance sheet components as of September 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 were as follows:



Total assets as of September 30, 2023 were $1.53 billion, a decrease of $41.6 million, or 2.6%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were decreases in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities available for sale, at fair value, which were partially offset by an increase in total loans held for investment;

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions as of September 30, 2023 were $23.1 million, a decrease of $80.8 million, or 77.7%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were loan growth outpacing deposit growth, deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, and a decrease in short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank;

Federal funds sold as of September 30, 2023 were $9.8 million, a decrease of $13.2 million, or 57.3%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were the aforementioned items noted in the analysis of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions;

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value as of September 30, 2023 were $121.9 million, a decrease of $11.7 million, or 8.8%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were scheduled payments of principal and an increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities available for sale portfolio as a result of increases in market interest rates;

Loans, net of unamortized discounts on acquired loans of $1.3 million as of September 30, 2023 were $1.30 billion, an increase of $64.6 million, or 5.2%, from December 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was an increase in organic growth, including growth of approximately $4.0 million in loans related to Virginia Partners' expansion into the Greater Washington market;

Total deposits as of September 30, 2023 were $1.32 billion, a decrease of $16.6 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, partially offset by organic growth in time deposits;

Total borrowings as of September 30, 2023 were $52.6 million, a decrease of $32.0 million, or 37.8%, from December 31, 2022. The key driver of this change was a decrease in short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank; and Total stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2023 was $143.7 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 3.1%, from December 31, 2022. Key drivers of this change were the net income attributable to the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the proceeds from stock option exercises, and stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards, which were partially offset by a decrease to retained earnings, net of tax, related to the adoption of the CECL Standard, an increase in accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of tax, and cash dividends paid to shareholders.

Changes in key balance sheet components as of September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022 were as follows:



Total assets as of September 30, 2023 were $1.53 billion, a decrease of $117.7 million, or 7.1%, from September 30, 2022. Key drivers of this change were decreases in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities available for sale, at fair value, which were partially offset by an increase in total loans held for investment;

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions as of September 30, 2023 were $23.1 million, a decrease of $187.8 million, or 89.0%, from September 30, 2022. Key drivers of this change were loan growth outpacing deposit growth, deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, and a decrease in long-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank, which were partially offset by a decrease in investment securities available for sale, at fair value, and an increase in short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank;

Federal funds sold as of September 30, 2023 were $9.8 million, a decrease of $14.8 million, or 60.1%, from September 30, 2022. Key drivers of this change were the aforementioned items noted in the analysis of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions;

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value as of September 30, 2023 were $121.9 million, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 7.3%, from September 30, 2022. Key drivers of this change were scheduled payments of principal and an increase in unrealized losses on the investment securities available for sale portfolio as a result of increases in market interest rates;

Loans, net of unamortized discounts on acquired loans of $1.3 million as of September 30, 2023 were $1.30 billion, an increase of $93.5 million, or 7.8%, from September 30, 2022. The key driver of this change was an increase in organic growth, including growth of approximately $26.7 million in loans related to Virginia Partners' expansion into the Greater Washington market;

Total deposits as of September 30, 2023 were $1.32 billion, a decrease of $132.9 million, or 9.1%, from September 30, 2022. Key drivers of this change were deposit outflows due to competitive pressures in the higher interest rate environment and the negative banking industry developments associated with multiple high-profile bank failures that occurred during the first six months of 2023, partially offset by organic growth in time deposits;

Total borrowings as of September 30, 2023 were $52.6 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 7.8%, from September 30, 2022. The key driver of this change was an increase in short-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank due to the aforementioned items noted in the analysis of total deposits, which was partially offset by a decrease in long-term borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank resulting from maturities and payoffs of borrowings that were not replaced and scheduled principal curtailments, and a decrease in Virginia Partners' majority owned subsidiary Johnson Mortgage Company, LLC's warehouse line of credit with another financial institution; and Total stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2023 was $143.7 million, an increase of $9.9 million, or 7.4%, from September 30, 2022. Key drivers of this change were the net income attributable to the Company for the period October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023, the proceeds from stock option exercises, and stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards, which were partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of tax, a decrease to retained earnings, net of tax, related to the adoption of the CECL Standard, and cash dividends paid to shareholders.

As of September 30, 2023, all of the capital ratios of Delmarva and Virginia Partners continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with total risk-based capital substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements.

Asset Quality

The asset quality measures depicted below continue to reflect the Company's efforts to prudently charge-off loans as losses are identified and maintain an appropriate allowance for credit losses.

The following table depicts the net charge-off activity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: