Instrument Calibrator Market Worth $1.85403 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibration is the process of comparing unknown values obtained for devices under test (DUT) to a known value reference standard. In pharmaceutical manufacturing, strict safety requirements and regulations must be maintained, and manufacturing processes are consistent and reliable. This ensures product purity and the best possible end-product quality, both of which are important for patient safety. Instrument Calibrator Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.27757 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $1.85403 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners. Pharmaceutical companies need a complete calibration solution that meets with industry regulations while increasing efficiency and improving data integrity and quality standards. Temperature, pressure, and electrical calibrators are required for the frequent calibration of various pharmaceutical equipment, such as medical testing instruments, weather stations, thermistors, and furnaces. Thus, the pharmaceuticals industry is contributing to the instrument calibrators market growth.

Global Instrument Calibrator Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 1.27757 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 1.85403 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Segments covered By Product Type, Modularity, and Industry Vertical Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





The calibration of weighing instruments is an important process in food & beverages, oil & gas, energy, chemicals, and pharmaceutical industries. Calibration helps determine the precision of the device under test (DUT). Companies are coming up with latest calibrator procedures or approaches. WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, AMETEK Sensors Test & Calibration, and Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation are among the world's top manufacturers and developers of calibration instruments for temperature, pressure, process signals, and temperature sensors. In January 2020, AMETEK STC presented the new JOFRA CTC-652 temperature calibrator. The CTC-652s are used to measure long temperature sensors at a high temperature. This makes it unique to the market and ideal for use at power plants, transformers, and in the marine industry. In November 2020, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG launched portable instruments for multiple calibration tasks in the field. In October 2019, Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation released CA500 and CA550 multifunction process calibrators that can generate and measure signals with the highest accuracy. They are intended for use in the inspection and calibration of plant instruments. Such advancements based on modern technologies are generating new future trends in the instrument calibrator market.

Fluke Corporation, Baker Hughes Company (Druck), Spectris (OMEGA Engineering), Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and AMETEK Inc. are the five key market players operating in the global instrument calibrator market. Due to the fragmented nature of the global instrument calibrator market with the presence of various regional and local players worldwide, this listing of "Key Five Players" is derived by considering and giving weightage to the following key parameters: overall revenue, segmental revenue, brand image & industry experience, current instrument calibrator portfolio and related products, innovative and advanced technology integration, customer base, geographical reach, research and development investments, patents, new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and other market-related activities. However, the above listing/positioning does not represent top five players by market share. Other notable players operating in the global instrument calibrator market ecosystem are Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems), WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Additel, Beamex Oy Ab, and Calmet, which are also profiled in this report. In addition to the 10 players profiled in the report, several other global, regional, and local players in the global instrument calibrator market ecosystem/value chain were studied and analyzed during this study to gain a holistic view of the global market size and growth trends.

Technological Advancements and Affordability of Calibrators to Propel Instrument Calibrator Market Growth in Coming Years

The availability of tabletop and portable instrument calibrators in both established and emerging nations has been instrumental in the performance of the instrument calibrator market growth. The widespread use of portable calibrators owing to their user-friendly interface and affordable prices is adding to their demand worldwide. To gain a major market share, manufacturers are developing low-cost instrument calibrators. For instance, the portable CA700 Precision Pressure Calibrator was recently released by Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation. High precision, long stability, and robust support for field calibration and maintenance work are among the features of this portable calibrator. WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG recently launched electrical calibration instruments, which are used in laboratories, production plants, and workshops; calibration service companies and quality assurance departments are the major end users of these equipment.

Instrument Calibrator Market: Product Type Overview

Based on product type, the instrument calibrator market is segmented into temperature calibrator, pressure calibrator, electrical calibrator, and multifunction process calibrator. In 2020, the pressure calibrator segment led the instrument calibrator market, accounting for the largest share in the market.





Instrument Calibrator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AMETEK Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Extech Instruments, Fluke Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Additel, Beamex Oy Ab, Calmet, and Spectris are among the key market players in the global instrument calibrator market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





Instrument Calibrator Market – Key Market Dynamics

Drivers



High Demand from the Pharmaceuticals Industry

Stringent Regulatory Environment in Aerospace & Defence Technological Advancements and Affordability of Calibrators

Restraints

Red Ocean Strategy In Instrument Calibrator Market

Opportunities

Favorable Government Regulations and Technological Developments

Future Trends

Development in Instrument Calibration Services





Recent Developments:

In January 2020, AMETEK STC presented the new JOFRA CTC-652 temperature calibrator. The CTC-652 is the tallest of JOFRA's CTC Series calibrators and is the only industrial-grade temperature calibrator with a 200 mm insert.





