Online Laundry Services Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 450 Billion At A CAGR Of 30% By 2033 | FMI

Rising smartphone usage and internet access drive online laundry services' growth, offering convenience with doorstep delivery.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The online laundry services market was valued US$ 31 billion in 2023, and over the course of the projection period from 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30% and is estimated to reach US$ 450 Billion by 2033.The online on-demand home services market for laundry includes firms who offer easy laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace, which mostly consists of applications and web portals.Customers may easily obtain laundry or dry-cleaning services by utilizing the app or online web portals. An on-demand laundry business permits doorstep pickup and delivery of garments by engaging delivery experts and collaborating with local laundry suppliers. The rising demand for clean and fragrance-based clothes has compelled customers to invest in these amenities.Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:Increasing penetration of internet-based devices and e-commerce operations, online services providing various facilities incorporating consumer convenience such as free pick and delivery services, increased availability of seed and venture capital funding, increased consciousness and command for eco-friendly laundry detergents, and promotion of a safe and healthy lifestyle among consumers are some of the important and significant aspects that are anticipated to boost the growth of the online laundry service market in the forecast period.Moreover, increasing awareness about healthy and hygienic lifestyles, as well as rising usages of laundry product or service for enhancing fabric life and hygiene via washing and cleaning dirt, would all contribute to the expansion of the online laundry service market in the forecast timeline.In addition, North America leads the online laundry service market due to a shifting consumer trend toward scented lifestyle, a growing number of health-conscious customers, and increased investment in the area for the development of new and improved products. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to have the highest growth rate due to the area's growing customer base and the presence of numerous industry competitors.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyFMI projects the global online laundry services market to expand at a 30% value CAGR by 2033.The global online laundry services market is estimated at a market value of US$ 31 BillionThe global online laundry services market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 450 BillionSouth Asia is expected to be the most lucrative market for online laundry services market during the forecast period.North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% for online laundry services market during the forecast period.Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% for online laundry services market during the forecast period.The laundry care segment expected to hold the largest market share for online laundry services in the forecast period 2023-2033.“The residential sector will have the biggest revenue share in the online laundry service industry during the forecast period. Due to increased health concerns about personal hygiene and cleanliness, online laundry services for daily wear clothes, online washing services have been made feasible by a shift in customer preference toward professional cleaning. Furthermore, firms are establishing themselves in the industry to explore the unorganised sector” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).Key Players:DhobiLiteCLEANLY, Inc.FlyCleanersLaundrapp LtdZipjet LtdRinse, Inc.Mulberrys Garment CareLaundryheap Ltd.WASHMENIHATEIRONINGRecent Developments:In May 2022, Laundryheap, for example, announced its entire purchase of Laundrapp. Laundryheap has extended its regional operations across the United Kingdom with this purchase. The purchase is a testament to their model's versatility and the market's continuous need for high-quality, dependable on-demand washing services.In March 2022, Mulberrys announced the establishment of a franchise in Florida expanding its geographical scope. Mulberrys was able to provide eco-friendly dry cleaning and laundry services in the region as a result of this development.Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights:Key Segments Profiled in the Online Laundry Services Market Industry SurveyOnline Laundry Services Market by Service:Laundry CareDry CleanDuvet CleanOnline Laundry Services Market by Application:ResidentialCommercialOnline Laundry Services Market by Region:North America Online Laundry Services MarketLatin America Online Laundry Services MarketEurope Online Laundry Services MarketSouth Asia Online Laundry Services MarketEast Asia Online Laundry Services MarketOceania Online Laundry Services MarketMiddle East & Africa Online Laundry Services MarketAuthor byNikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Services and Utilities Market InsightsThe global personal fitness trainer market trend is estimated to be valued at US$ 41.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 65.5 billion by 2033. Adopting personal fitness trainer services is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.The handyman service market share is anticipated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2033 from an estimated US$ 390.9 million in 2023. The handyman services industry is projected to develop at a healthy CAGR of 16.5% through 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

