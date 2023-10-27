DTA Announces Contract To Support Technology Transfer At ONR And AFRL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DTA

Announcing New Contract working with ONR and AFRL on Defense Technology Transfer Information System (DTTIS).

- Carey AdolfssonSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Diagnostic and Defense Technology Analysts , Inc. (DTA) is pleased to announce a contract with Capitol Advisors on Technology (CAT) supporting Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), based in Dayton OH, and the Office of Naval Research (ONR) based in Arlington, VA in their efforts to enhance government technology transfer. The project is the Defense Technology Transfer Information System, DTTIS .DTTIS is AFRL's enterprise data system that identifies, and tracks technologies developed by the Air Force. Once new technologies are identified in DTTIS, the system is used to track the progress of the technologies as they move through the technology transfer pipeline. DTTIS supports various technology transfer activities including reporting new technologies, technology evaluation, tracking intellectual property rights, partnerships, licensing, marketing, and reporting. An all-in-one stop for commercialization activity.CAT is based in Washington D.C. and was established in 2003 to address the need for industry, academia, and government in identifying opportunities and developing strategic partnerships associated with technology development and commercialization, training, and education. Over the years it has expanded its capabilities to include program management and information technology solutions, records management, staffing and more. CAT is an 8a company.DTA located in San Diego and Sweden, has an extensive global reach. We aim to be the catalyst for research and early-stage technologies to develop into working solutions for everyday problems. We are building a high-speed highway between research and technology needs by quickly processing massive amounts of data for the technology portfolio manager. Our expertise in developing ML and AI software for technology commercialization was considered in our selection.

Arabella Carey Adolfsson

DIAGNOSTIC AND DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY ANALYSTS

+1 6195650591

email us here