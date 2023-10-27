Silk Road (Xi'an) International Communication Forum Held To Promote Cultural Inheritance, Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) XI'AN, China, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- About 300 guests from home and abroad shared their views on promoting cultural inheritance and development at the Silk Road (Xi'an) International Communication Forum on Wednesday in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Zhao Yide, Party chief of Shaanxi, said as the starting point of the ancient Silk Road and an important base for China's westward opening up, Shaanxi is deeply integrated into the Belt and Road cooperation.

Silk Road (Xi'an) International Communication Forum/Chang'an night gala

"I hope that the Chinese and foreign media will publicize Shaanxi and promote its exchanges and cooperation in various fields with the rest of the world," Zhao added.

Speaking at the event, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As participants, witnesses, and storytellers of the BRI, the media shoulder the responsibility of sharing the BRI stories with the world.

The two-day event, including dialogues and cultural exchange activities, was sponsored by Xinhua News Agency, the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the People's Government of Shaanxi Province.

