Knitted Fabrics Market Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.1% Through 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Japanese knitted fabrics market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.20 billion by the end of 2033.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The United States market is anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, propelling it to a value of US$ 13.95 billion by the conclusion of 2033. The surge in sales of knitted fabrics market in the United States can be attributed to the growing need for cotton materials in the manufacturing of outdoor apparel and T-shirts. Furthermore, these fabrics are finding substantial applications in textile raw materials, yarns, fabrics, home furnishings, and clothing.The 2023 global knitted fabrics market size is projected to have an estimated value of US$ 27.99 billion, with a projected 5.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in demand. By the conclusion of 2033, it is expected to reach US$ 46.03 billion.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Growth Prospects in the Global Knitted Fabrics Market: An Industry Overview for the Next DecadeThe anticipated expansion of the apparel industry is poised to usher in a new era of growth opportunities in the global knitted fabrics market over the next decade. Simultaneously, the increasing significance of knitted fabrics in sectors such as medical, manufacturing, construction, and automobiles is expected to further stimulate market expansion.- The automotive sector, in particular, is predicted to experience a notable upswing in demand for knitted fabrics, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, propelling its market valuation to an impressive US$ 10.54 billion by the close of 2033.- For the United Kingdom market, the outlook is equally promising, with a projected CAGR of 3.9%, leading to a market size of US$ 2.25 billion by the year 2033.- Meanwhile, Japan is forecasted to witness a steady uptick in demand for knitted fabrics, advancing at a CAGR of 2.9% and reaching a market value of US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2033.This upward trajectory in demand is underpinned by a growing preference for high-performance and lightweight knitwear, driving the need for lightweight raw materials, including synthetic fibers, faux fur, silk, linen, and polypropylene. Moreover, woven fabrics are increasingly being adopted as alternatives to bulked yarns traditionally manufactured from knitted fabrics.In recent years, the apparel industry has witnessed a surge in demand for large shawls, scarves, cardigans, and loop stitch jackets. This trend has been fueled by a global preference for colors such as beige, timeless black, grey, and brown. These developments underscore the dynamic and promising landscape of the global knitted fabrics market in the years to come.Rising Demand for Feather-Light Circular Knit Fabrics and Synthetic Fibers: Insights from Fact's Global Market ReportFeather-light circular knit fabrics are garnering substantial demand within the hosiery market due to their superior breathability. Lightweight knitted textiles are also gaining popularity in the protective clothing industry worldwide, with durable, tear-resistant, and sponge-like materials being utilized in single or double layers in various protective garments.The denim garment industry is witnessing a growing preference for comfortable, soft, and wrinkle-resistant textiles, which is expected to further drive the demand for knitted fabrics. Additionally, the increasing importance of synthetic fibers in both the apparel and construction sectors is anticipated to create growth opportunities in the upcoming decade. Recent years have seen a significant surge in the use of fibers within the construction industry, particularly as geotextiles in applications such as roads, dams, walls, and roofs.Fact, a leading research and competitive intelligence provider, has released a comprehensive report on the global knitted fabrics market. This report offers in-depth analysis of key industry facets, including recent developments, growth prospects, key trends, regional insights, and more.Key Companies Profiled- BSL Limited- INVISTA S.R.L.- Paulo de Oliveira S.A.- Successor REDA S.p.A.- Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Company Ltd.- Rhodia SA- Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.- China Textiles Ltd.- Li & Fung Group- JCT Limited- Mayor Suitings Ltd.- Paramount Textile Mills Ltd.- Modern Woollens Ltd.- Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.Increasing Desire for Breathable Apparel Crafted from Lightweight FabricsWithin the hosiery industry, various forms of lightweight circular knit textiles are gaining popularity due to their enhanced ventilation capabilities. These lightweight knitted materials find applications in the production of protective clothing. Forecasts suggest that the rising demand for lightweight materials in apparel will create profitable prospects for businesses in the sector over the coming decade.The Growing Adoption of 3D Knitting Technologies in the Textile IndustryThe textile industry is witnessing an increased demand for artificial intelligence, automation, and 3D knitting technologies as manufacturers seek advanced production methods to boost productivity. Significant developments are occurring in the realm of performance knitted fabrics.For example, in 2020, polymer specialists Covestro and Polymaker unveiled a breakthrough in 3D printable fabrics through their collaborative effort. This innovative fabric resulted from their joint venture, which not only introduced a new processing technology but also involved partnerships with two 3D printer manufacturers.According to Polymaker, these 3D printing methods offer eco-friendly alternatives to traditional weaving techniques. The companies assert that this innovation has the potential to revolutionize and advance 3D printed fabrics, taking them from the realm of artistic creations to full-scale industrial production.Rising Cotton Costs and Proliferation of Counterfeit AlternativesIn recent years, the price of cotton has surged as a consequence of environmental shifts adversely affecting its production. This increase in cotton costs is primarily attributed to disparities in supply and demand, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive up the prices of knitted fabrics and impede their widespread adoption.Additionally, the prevalence of readily available counterfeit alternatives at lower price points on a global scale poses a challenge to the sales of genuine knitted fabrics.Incorporating 3D Knitting Machines into Start-up Operations for Personalized Product EnhancementNumerous emerging enterprises are integrating 3D knitting machines into their operations to enhance productivity. These innovative machines employ digitally stored data to knit multiple yarns, enabling start-ups to provide tailor-made solutions to consumers while simultaneously reducing manufacturing time and costs.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Increasing Need for Warp-Knitted Fabrics across Home Decor, Construction, and Automotive IndustriesThe demand for warp-knitted fabrics is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 26.29 billion by the conclusion of 2033. It is expected that this segment will command a 57% share of the global market by the year 2033.Warp-knitted fabrics find extensive applications across various industries, encompassing manufacturing, home decor, interior wear and accessories, fashion apparel, building and construction, as well as the automotive sector.The Surging Popularity of Knitted Fabrics in the Automotive Industry Thanks to Their Exceptional Cushioning AbilitiesKnitted fabrics are experiencing increased demand across various sectors, including clothing, civil engineering, aerospace, automotive, construction, medical, and agriculture. Among these, the automotive industry is projected to claim a substantial portion of the global market revenue. It is expected that the sales of knitted fabrics will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, reaching a valuation of US$ 10.54 billion by the end of 2033. This growth can be attributed to the outstanding cushioning properties that knitted fabrics offer, particularly in the automotive sector.Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Performance Knitted Fabrics Market : The global performance knitted fabrics market is highly influenced by athleisure apparel sales. The market is expected to be valued at approximated US$ 3.8 Billion by 2023 and owing to increasing utilization in sports apparel production, the market is estimated to gain traction at 6.1% growth rate.Textile Market : The global textile market size was valued at US$ 995 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 1,440 Billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.77% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team :Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

email us here