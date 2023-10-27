Standardc Launches Unified Customer Management Solution To Transform Business Underwriting And Onboarding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Solution Integrates Dynamic Applications, Integrated Due Diligence & Underwriting, and Automated Monitoring to Help Banking & Financial Services Streamline and Improve Their Customer Management Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, a leading provider of cannabis banking SaaS solutions for business underwriting and onboarding, today announced the launch of its Unified Customer Management solution. This new platform transforms how banks, credit unions, and financial & business services companies underwrite and onboard businesses by integrating Dynamic Applications, Integrated Due Diligence & Underwriting, and Automated Monitoring into a single platform.

With StandardC Unified Customer Management, prospects, and clients can complete a single Dynamic Application to create a data object that collects, validates, and aggregates entity and beneficial ownership data into a digital business identity called the StandardC CredentialTM. This Credential integrates client evaluation, approval, and monitoring in one solution, eliminating the need for multiple systems and manual processes.

Forget the SAFER Banking Act; cannabis banking is easy with StandardC's Unified Customer Management platform.

"StandardC Unified Customer Management is a game-changer for businesses of all sizes," said Robert Mann, Co-founder & CEO of StandardC. "By integrating the complete business customer lifecycle solution into a single portal, we help banking and financial services to streamline operations & underwriting, accelerate growth, manage risk, and enhance their compliance."

Robert Baron, CXO of StandardC, added, "Onboarding, underwriting, and monitoring are often performed independently, leading to lengthy processing delays. StandardC launched the Unified Customer Management solution to integrate these functions making cannabis banking and high-risk business due diligence & monitoring profitable and sustainable."

Key features of StandardC Unified Customer Management include:



Dynamic Applications: StandardC's Dynamic Applications are intelligent and interactive, guiding users through the application process while collecting only relevant information for their business. This helps to improve the user experience and reduce the time it takes to complete the application process.

Integrated Due Diligence & Underwriting: StandardC's platform integrates with leading due diligence and underwriting solutions to give users a holistic view of each business applicant and its beneficial owners & key persons. This helps users to make faster and more informed underwriting decisions. Automated Monitoring: StandardC's Monitoring Center continuously screens clients for changes in ownership, license status, risk profile, and other factors. This helps users avoid potential compliance issues and ensure their clients remain in good standing.

StandardC Unified Customer Management is available now. For more information, please visit .

About StandardC

StandardC is a leading provider of SaaS solutions for business underwriting and onboarding. The company's mission is to help businesses of all sizes streamline and automate their customer management processes, reduce risk, and enhance compliance. StandardC's Unified Customer Management platform integrates Dynamic Applications, Integrated Due Diligence & Underwriting, and Automated Monitoring into a single platform,

making it easy for businesses to manage their customers from onboarding to monitoring.

