Sip For Solidarity To Support Israeli Wineries And Raise Money For Israeli Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of wine in Israel, perhaps the oldest wine-producing region in the world, has always represented a sense of peace and goodwill but has become collateral damage of the horrible atrocities that occurred on October 7th.

To raise awareness and in support of Israel and Israeli wineries, the Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA),

a

trade

organization

promoting

Israeli

wineries through

wine

education and

events,

is

asking

consumers to "Sip For Solidarity."

The

massacre has had

an

immediate,

concrete

impact,

particularly on picking,

sorting and

winemaking

teams. Harvest had begun shortly before the attacks, which meant that the sorting, crushing and fermentation processes, were, in many cases, done under the constant threat of attack and bombardment. For many wineries, production teams have been hollowed out as the young men and women who normally would be shepherding the crucial winemaking process have called up to help defend the nation.

"Winemaking has its own schedule, unlike other industries where you can pause production or run with limited staff. Grapes grow and ripen when they do; the winemaking process is very hands-on. Without staff, many wineries

face

an impending crisis."

said

Joshua Greenstein,

the

Vice

President

of

the

IWPA. "Additionally, wine is usually something enjoyed when you go out to eat or to a party, and people in Israel aren't feeling particularly celebratory these days. It's catastrophic not just for this years' sales, but for the vintages harvesting now that won't be

ready

for

sale

for years

to

come."

Asked

what

people

can

do

to

help,

Mr.

Greenstein

said,

"Buy

a

bottle

of

Israeli

wine. Not

only

will

the

purchase help

the wineries, but we're

donating

10%

of

every case

shipped

from

November 1,

2023 -

December 31,

2023 to Israeli

relief

efforts. With the wine consuming public's support, these

challenges

are

surmountable,

and wineries

will

still

craft

wines

that

accurately and deliciously reflect the character of the vintage and of Israel, just as they always have."

#DrinkIsrael

For press inquiries, please contact Joshua Greenstein,

Vice

President,

IWPA-

[email protected]

About the IWPA

Israel has been able to blend their ancient history with the most modern technology to produce some of the finest wines available and become one of the fastest-growing winemaking

regions

in

the

world.

The

Israeli

Wine Producers Association (IWPA) represents Israeli wines with a unified voice. To communicate, educate, market, and

expose

US

customers

and

consumers

to

Israel

as

a

world-class

wine

region.

The

IWPA

represents

30+

Israeli wineries ranging from boutique to the largest producer. Follow @IsraeliWine for the latest from the IWPA.

Contact: Joshua

Greenstein,

Vice

President,

IWPA-

[email protected]

SOURCE Royal Wine; IWPA