Sip For Solidarity To Support Israeli Wineries And Raise Money For Israeli Relief Efforts

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 -- The world of wine in Israel, perhaps the oldest wine-producing region in the world, has always represented a sense of peace and goodwill but has become collateral damage of the horrible atrocities that occurred on October 7th.
To raise awareness and in support of Israel and Israeli wineries, the Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA),
a
trade
organization
promoting
Israeli
wineries through
wine
education and
events,
is
asking
consumers to "Sip For Solidarity."
The
massacre has had
an
immediate,
concrete
impact,
particularly on picking,
sorting and
winemaking
teams. Harvest had begun shortly before the attacks, which meant that the sorting, crushing and fermentation processes, were, in many cases, done under the constant threat of attack and bombardment. For many wineries, production teams have been hollowed out as the young men and women who normally would be shepherding the crucial winemaking process have called up to help defend the nation.
"Winemaking has its own schedule, unlike other industries where you can pause production or run with limited staff. Grapes grow and ripen when they do; the winemaking process is very hands-on. Without staff, many wineries
face
an impending crisis."
said
Joshua Greenstein,
the
Vice
President
of
the
IWPA. "Additionally, wine is usually something enjoyed when you go out to eat or to a party, and people in Israel aren't feeling particularly celebratory these days. It's catastrophic not just for this years' sales, but for the vintages harvesting now that won't be
ready
for
sale
for years
to
come."
Asked
what
people
can
do
to
help,
Mr.
Greenstein
said,
"Buy
a
bottle
of
Israeli
wine. Not
only
will
the
purchase help
the wineries, but we're
donating
10%
of
every case
shipped
from
November 1,
2023 -
December 31,
2023 to Israeli
relief
efforts. With the wine consuming public's support, these
challenges
are
surmountable,
and wineries
will
still
craft
wines
that
accurately and deliciously reflect the character of the vintage and of Israel, just as they always have."
#DrinkIsrael
About the IWPA
Israel has been able to blend their ancient history with the most modern technology to produce some of the finest wines available and become one of the fastest-growing winemaking
regions
in
the
world.
The
Israeli
Wine Producers Association (IWPA) represents Israeli wines with a unified voice. To communicate, educate, market, and
expose
US
customers
and
consumers
to
Israel
as
a
world-class
wine
region.
The
IWPA
represents
30+
Israeli wineries ranging from boutique to the largest producer. Follow @IsraeliWine for the latest from the IWPA.
