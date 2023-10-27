UN Health Agency Cites Reports Of 1,000 Unidentified Bodies Under Gaza Rubble

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The World Health Organization says it has received estimates that the bodies of at least 1,000 unidentified people who have not yet been included in death tolls are still buried under the rubble in Gaza.

“We also get these estimates that there are still 1,000 plus people under the rubble which have not been identified yet,” Richard Peeperkorn, the UN health agency's representative for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in response to a question about the death toll in Gaza. He did not elaborate.

According to Gaza's health authorities, more than 7,000 people have been killed by Israeli bombardments in the past three weeks.