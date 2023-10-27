Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

“We are pleased with our results for the third quarter 2023 given the uncertainty of the economic environment. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide and protect the qualities we think drive shareholder value; balance sheet strength; sound quality; and stable core deposits,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar's Chief Executive Officer.

“We continue our strategy of not fighting the actions of the Federal Reserve as it attempts to slow the economy to tamp down inflation. Raising interest rates is a blunt tool and there are consequences to the velocity at which rates have increased. We must remain vigilant as customers adjust to higher prices, the higher cost of capital and potential adjustments to asset prices,” continued Mr. Franklin.

“We will continue to build our capital base, be mindful of our liquidity position and be watchful of our credit quality. We believe that Stellar remains well positioned to have optionality as we move through this economic cycle while protecting and increasing long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Strong Profitability: Third quarter 2023 net income of $30.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 translated into an annualized return on average assets of 1.14% and an annualized return on average tangible equity of 14.47%(1).

Continued Regulatory Capital Build: Total risk-based capital ratio increased to 13.42% at September 30, 2023 from 12.39% at December 31, 2022 and Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.82% at September 30, 2023 from 8.55% at December 31, 2022.

Solid Margin: Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.37% for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 4.49% in the second quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion (“PAA”), was 3.87%(1) for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.97%(1) for the second quarter of 2023.

Advantageous Funding Profile: Noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased from the second quarter but remained a significant portion of our deposit funding base at 42.1% at the end of the third quarter 2023 compared to 42.4% at the end of the second quarter 2023.



Merger of Equals

The merger of equals (the“Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022, was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger were recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements and, as a result, financial results after the Merger are not comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the first, second and third quarters of 2023 and the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior to October 1, 2022.

_____________________

(1) Refer to page 10 of this earnings release for the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Stellar's net interest income in the third quarter 2023 decreased $1.6 million, or 1.4%, from $108.3 million for the second quarter 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 12 basis points to 4.37% for the third quarter 2023 from 4.49% for the second quarter 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to the impact of increased interest rates on our cost of funding only partially offset by increased income on interest earning assets. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 benefited from $12.4 million of income from purchase accounting adjustments compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled on page 10 of this earnings release, net interest income for the third quarter 2023 would have been $94.5 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.87%.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2023 was $4.7 million, a decrease of $788 thousand, or 14.4%, compared to $5.5 million for the second quarter 2023. Noninterest income decreased in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a decrease in debit card and ATM income due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment and change in the Company's policy on charging nonsufficient funds fees.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2023 increased $1.5 million, or 2.2%, to $70.7 million compared to $69.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and acquisition and merger-related expenses which totaled $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Stellar's efficiency ratio was 63.50% for the third quarter 2023 compared to 60.83% for the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.14%, 8.34% and 14.47%, respectively, compared to 1.31%, 9.67% and 17.05%, respectively, for the second quarter 2023. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10 of this earnings release.

Financial Condition

Total loans at September 30, 2023 decreased $64.2 million to $8.00 billion compared to $8.07 billion at June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $118.8 million.

Total deposits at September 30, 2023 decreased $79.7 million to $8.69 billion compared to $8.77 billion at June 30, 2023, due to decreases in noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings balances, partially offset by increases in certificates and other time deposits. Shifts in the deposit mix were primarily driven by the current interest rate environment and an intensely competitive market for deposits. Estimated uninsured deposits totaled $4.73 billion and estimated uninsured deposits net of collateralized deposits of $865.7 million were $3.86 billion, or 44.5%, of total deposits at September 30, 2023.

Total assets at September 30, 2023 were $10.67 billion, a decrease of $112.9 million, compared to $10.78 billion at June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $38.3 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, compared to $43.3 million, or 0.40%, of total assets, at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.17% at September 30, 2023 and 1.24% at June 30, 2023.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2023 was $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 net charge-offs were $8.1 million, or 0.40% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $236 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2023. Net charge-offs increased this quarter primarily due to a single commercial and industrial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual status at December 31, 2022 and had an allowance for credit losses of $5.1 million at June 30, 2023. During the third quarter 2023, the borrower's financial condition further deteriorated, which prompted the charge-off of $8.0 million on the loan relationship.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Stellar's management team will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss third quarter 2023 results. Individuals and investment professionals may register for the conference call at to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact . A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar's website at If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar's website at stellarbancorpinc.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar's principal banking subsidiary, Stellar Bank, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as,“forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the Merger, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company's plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“scheduled,”“plans,”“intends,”“projects,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“believes,”“estimates,”“potential,”“would,” or“continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar's assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; disruptions to the economy and the U.S. banking system caused by recent bank failures, risks associated with uninsured deposits and responsive measures by federal or state governments or banking regulators, including increases in the cost of our deposit insurance assessments and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company's future results can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.