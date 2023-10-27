Monte Rosa Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:





TD Cowen 7th Annual Fall Oncology Innovation Summit (virtual) – Fireside Chat, November 3, 2023, 1:00 p.m. ET Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (London, UK) – Investor meetings, November 14-15, 2023

The webcasted presentation will be accessible via the“Events & Presentations” section of Monte Rosa's website at monterosatx , and an archived version will be made available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monta Rosa's QuEENTM (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology and proteomics to identify degradable protein targets and rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. The QuEEN discovery engine enables access to a wide-ranging and differentiated target space of well-validated biology across multiple therapeutic areas. Monte Rosa has developed the industry's leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory disease and beyond. For more information, visit .

