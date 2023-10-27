Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In Qalqilya

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 27 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces gunned down and killed a Palestinian civilian Friday in the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank.The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that a 26-year old man was shot in the chest during the occupation forces' storming of Qalqilya.He was transferred to Darwish Nazzal Governmental Hospital where he was declared dead.The Ministry said that two others were also injured by shrapnel from live bullets during the storming of Qalqilya. They were subsequently transferred to the hospital, and their injuries were described as moderate.The Ministry stated that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank reached 110, adding that more than 1,900 were injured since October 7.