Israeli Warplanes Kill 10 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, October 27 (Petra) -- Israeli ongoing airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip killed at least ten Palestinian civilians and injured many in Jabalia al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.The Ministry of Interior in Gaza said a number of civilians were killed and others were injured aftet Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in the centre of the Gaza Strip and another house in Bureij.The Ministry added that Israeli aircraft bombed an inhabited house in the Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, and the bombing was renewed on the Bir Al-Naja area in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.