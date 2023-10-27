Activists Gather New York Against Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, October 27 (Petra) -- Thousands of activists gathered in Wall Street in New York City Thursday in to denounce the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip and denounce the American companies that manufacture weapons and bombs that the Israeli army uses to bomb civilians.The demostrators raised banners rejecting weapon companies that provide military support, heavy weapons and bombs to the Israeli army.Calls were sent to these companies to stop supplying Israel with bombs and weapons aimed at committing massacres against the Palestinians.