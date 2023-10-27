UNESCO Calls Immediate Halt To Attacks On Schools In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 27 (Petra) -- The UNESCO expressed deep concern about the impact of the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip committed against students and staff working in the education sector.UNESCO called for protecting pschools, which often turn into shelters for residents, warning that targeting them contravenes international law.UNESCO stated that the current Israeli wat on the Gaza Strip are resulting in a serious humanitarian crisis that affects all aspects of civilian life, especially education.it noted that the education sector in Gaza includes more than 625,000 students and 22,000 teachers, and they are suffering today from a very fragile situation, according to what the United Nations News Centre reported on Friday.UNESCO said all parties to the conflict that they have an obligation to comply with the provisions of international humanitarian law, in particular Resolution 2601 of 2021 issued by the UN Security Council, which: "strongly condemns the continued attacks and threats of attacks on schools and civilians associated with schools, including children and teachers and urges all parties to armed conflicts to immediately cease such attacks and threats of attacks, and to refrain from actions that impede access to education."