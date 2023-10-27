Israeli Warplanes Strike Car In Gaza, Kill 4

Gaza, October 27 (Petra) -- Israeli ongoing airstrikes on besieged Gaza targeted a car and killed four farmers who were in it in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.Palestinian sources reported that Israeli aircraft bombed a farmers' car in the Al Zana area, east of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, leading to the death of four farmers.

