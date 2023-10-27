Rising Complexity In Financial Management Drives Global Financial Planning Software Market's Robust Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Financial Planning Software Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global financial planning software market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected increase of USD 4,693.41 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This anticipated growth reflects a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.85% during the forecast period. The market's acceleration is primarily attributed to the increasing complexity of financial management, the rising number of high-net-worth individuals on a global scale, and growing awareness regarding the importance of financial planning.

Market Dynamics

The global financial planning software market analysis encompasses a comprehensive examination of market size and forecasts, industry trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors. The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, recent trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Market Segmentation

The global financial planning software market is segmented as follows:

By Component:



Software Services

By Application:



Financial advice and management

Portfolio/accounting/trading management

Wealth management Personal banking

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

Europe

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Findings

The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology into financial planning software is expected to be a key driver of market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the growing utilization of robo-advisory services and the increasing adoption of mobile and cloud-based financial planning solutions are anticipated to contribute to significant market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers various companies operating in the financial planning software market, including:



Accutech Systems Corp.

AssetBook LLC

BlackRock Inc.

Ebix Inc.

Economic Security Planning Inc.

eMoney Advisor LLC

Empower Annuity Insurance Co. of America

Envestnet Inc.

Fin365 Pty Ltd.

Instream Solutions LLC

InvestCloud Inc.

Morningstar Inc.

Nest Wealth Asset Management Inc.

Orion Advisor Solutions Inc.

Quicken Inc.

RightCapital Inc.

SAP SE

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

WealthTec LLC WealthTrace LLC

