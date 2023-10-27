Equinor ASA: Notifiable Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has transferred shares in Equinor ASA to a primary insider.

Details of the transfer of shares are set forth in the attached notifications.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Notice of trade - Torbjoerg Opedal and Anders Opedal





Attachments Notice of trade - Torbjoerg Opedal and Anders Opedal...