Equinor ASA: Notifiable Trading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has transferred shares in Equinor ASA to a primary insider.
Details of the transfer of shares are set forth in the attached notifications.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Notice of trade - Torbjoerg Opedal and Anders Opedal
Attachments Notice of trade - Torbjoerg Opedal and Anders Opedal...
MENAFN27102023004107003653ID1107318400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.