APO Group And Namibia Future Media Holdings Join Forces To Expand African News Reach

APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is excited to announce a new content partnership with Namibia Future Media Holdings (NFMH) ( ). This collaboration will see all text, images, video, and audio content distributed by APO Group in the Entertainment Category, featured on NFMH's platforms in English, extending the reach of African news and stories.

Namibia Future Media Holdings, founded in 2019, by Gary Stroebel, is home to well-known, award-winning Namibian radio stations (Radiowave, Omulunga Radio, Fresh FM and Nova 1035) Their portfolio is completed by Future Media News – which is fast becoming one of Namibia's most well-known news brands. With a strong presence in the region, NFMH has become a trusted source of news and information for readers and listeners, both locally and internationally.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in APO Group's commitment to enhancing the dissemination of news and information across the African continent. APO Group's extensive content network encompasses news from over 300 multinational companies operating in Africa, major international institutions, sports organizations, and African governments, providing a comprehensive view of events and developments on the continent.

The collaboration between APO Group and Namibia Future Media Holdings is aligned with both organizations' shared vision to promote African stories, highlight positive developments, and contribute to changing the narrative about Africa.

"We are delighted to partner with Namibia Future Media Holdings, a respected player in the African media landscape," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. "This partnership allows us to reach a bigger audience and ensures that quality news content is readily available to those seeking valuable insights about Africa."

"We believe that this collaboration will greatly benefit our readers, as it provides access to a wealth of news and information from diverse sources across the continent," stated Gary Stroebel, Founder and CEO of Namibia Future Media Holdings. "Together with APO Group, we are committed to fostering a deeper understanding of Africa and its contributions to the global stage."

In addition to its presence on NFMH platforms, content distributed by APO Group is guaranteed to be featured on more than 300 African news websites and international platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis, and Factiva.

APO Group and Namibia Future Media Holdings are united in their commitment to elevate the narratives about African Entertainment and provide valuable insights to a global audience.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group ( ) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients' needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace...



About NAMIBIA FUTURE MEDIA HOLDINGS:

Namibia Future Media Holdings is home to well-known, award-winning Namibian radio stations Radiowave, Omulunga Radio, Fresh FM and Nova 1035 and a fast growing news brand: Future Media News. Future Media was established in 2019, with the aim to create a formidable media house that can offer new opportunities for growth and development. They have a combined listenership of 600,000 listeners (translating to 40% of the Namibian population) which enables them to connect brands to people, and Namibians to each other. The Future Media values are integrity, excellence, innovation and adaptability and 'nawa'. At Namibia Future Media Holdings we believe that 'nawa' is key to success in any business venture; a Namibian term that communicates wellness, togetherness and community. NFMH is committed to promoting African Entertainment News, fostering a deeper understanding of the continent, and contributing to positive narratives about Africa.

