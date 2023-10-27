CNBC Arabia Partners With Upcoming Libya Energy Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



CNBC Arabia has been confirmed as an official Media Partner for the Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) ( ) taking place in Tripoli next month, which serves as the nation's premier platform for dialogue and dealmaking.

May Ben Khadra, Business Anchor for CNBC Arabia, will moderate and announce the opening sessions of the summit. Under the partnership, CNBC will also provide coverage of the event and conduct interviews with delegates, speakers, key actors and industry leaders.



Returning for its second edition, LEES unites Libya's entire energy sector – together with other critical areas of the economy – with the goal of creating and sustaining partnerships with global players for energy and economic growth. The North African nation represents Africa's largest oil producer and is currently in the process of restabilizing its oil and gas sector, driving gas monetization, establishing a more diversified energy matrix and contributing to regional energy security.



CNBC Arabia serves as the Arab world's leading and only 24-hour Arabic language financial and business channel, providing real-time coverage of regional and international affairs from an Arab economic perspective.



