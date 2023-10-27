Important Agreements Reached On Middle Corridor's Dev't, Georgian Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Important agreements have been reached within the framework of the Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi regarding the development of the Middle Corridor and support for the employment of Georgian seafarers, Levan Davitashvili, Georgia's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy said, Trend reports.

Davitashvili emphasized that this represents a concrete outcome in terms of enhancing coordination and effectiveness within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the so-called Middle Corridor.

"We have announced that a joint company will be established in Georgia, consisting of the railway companies of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, to service containerized cargo originating from China. Within the Silk Road Forum, an agreement on the establishment of this company has been signed, which is an important and specific result in terms of increasing coordination and efficiency within the Middle Corridor," the minister said.

He added that with such synchronized operations and greater coordination, transit competitiveness will further increase.

"I would also like to highlight the agreement with the state of Qatar, which will provide Georgian seafarers with the opportunity for their qualifications to be recognized by the state of Qatar, which has the largest fleet specializing in Georgian seafarers. This will open new employment opportunities for Georgian seafarers," Davitashvili added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.