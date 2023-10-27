Important Agreements Reached On Middle Corridor's Dev't, Georgian Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Important
agreements have been reached within the framework of the Silk Road
Forum in Tbilisi regarding the development of the Middle Corridor
and support for the employment of Georgian seafarers, Levan
Davitashvili, Georgia's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy
said, Trend reports.
Davitashvili emphasized that this represents a concrete outcome
in terms of enhancing coordination and effectiveness within the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the
so-called Middle Corridor.
"We have announced that a joint company will be established in
Georgia, consisting of the railway companies of Georgia,
Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan, to service containerized cargo
originating from China. Within the Silk Road Forum, an agreement on
the establishment of this company has been signed, which is an
important and specific result in terms of increasing coordination
and efficiency within the Middle Corridor," the minister said.
He added that with such synchronized operations and greater
coordination, transit competitiveness will further increase.
"I would also like to highlight the agreement with the state of
Qatar, which will provide Georgian seafarers with the opportunity
for their qualifications to be recognized by the state of Qatar,
which has the largest fleet specializing in Georgian seafarers.
This will open new employment opportunities for Georgian
seafarers," Davitashvili added.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107318369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.