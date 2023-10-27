Uzbekistan Promoting To Create Unified CIS Energy System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. Uzbekistan's
Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov proposed to create conditions for the
unified operation of the energy systems of the CIS countries,
Trend reports.
He made the remark during a meeting of the Council of Heads of
Government of CIS countries in Bishkek.
He added that for such work, it is necessary to take into
account the capabilities of each of the commonwealth countries in
energy generation and consumption.
“The concept of development of industrial cooperation of the CIS
and a set of measures for its development for the period up to 2030
adopted in June this year initiated by Uzbekistan is big step for
the development of CIS,” Aripov noted.
The prime minister also advocated the synchronization of
national import substitution programs.
“This will contribute to the promotion of joint projects in
priority sectors of the economy," he added.
The prime minister also proposed to create a single CIS
e-commerce platform and accelerate the adoption of an agreement on
the elimination of technical barriers for the commonwealth
countries.
Abdulla Aripov also reminded about the initiative of Uzbek
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the formation of a free trade zone
of the CIS and the revision of the provisions of the relevant
agreement without exceptions and restrictions.
Moreoverç Aripov called for the preparation of a separate
roadmap with measures to support the partnership of the CIS
regions, including the holding of the first interregional forum of
the member states, the activation of exhibition events and mutual
visits of business representatives.
