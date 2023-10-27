Uzbekistan Promoting To Create Unified CIS Energy System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov proposed to create conditions for the unified operation of the energy systems of the CIS countries, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of CIS countries in Bishkek.

He added that for such work, it is necessary to take into account the capabilities of each of the commonwealth countries in energy generation and consumption.

“The concept of development of industrial cooperation of the CIS and a set of measures for its development for the period up to 2030 adopted in June this year initiated by Uzbekistan is big step for the development of CIS,” Aripov noted.

The prime minister also advocated the synchronization of national import substitution programs.

“This will contribute to the promotion of joint projects in priority sectors of the economy," he added.

The prime minister also proposed to create a single CIS e-commerce platform and accelerate the adoption of an agreement on the elimination of technical barriers for the commonwealth countries.

Abdulla Aripov also reminded about the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the formation of a free trade zone of the CIS and the revision of the provisions of the relevant agreement without exceptions and restrictions.

Moreoverç Aripov called for the preparation of a separate roadmap with measures to support the partnership of the CIS regions, including the holding of the first interregional forum of the member states, the activation of exhibition events and mutual visits of business representatives.