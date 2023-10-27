Ukraine Returns Bodies Of Another 50 Fallen Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies of 50 fallen defenders have been returned to the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said this in a statement on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Today, following the relevant procedures, the Ukrainian side managed to return the bodies (remains) of 50 fallen (deceased) defenders of Ukraine to the controlled territory, the Coordination Headquarters said.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure proper and safe transportation of repatriates. The bodies will be transported to representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts for the purpose of organizing and conducting investigative actions and forensic examinations.

The repatriation of fallen defenders was carried out by the Coordination Headquarters.

The transfer of the bodies took place thanks to the joint work of representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine with the assistance and direct participation of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

As Ukrinform reported, the bodies of 64 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine in early October.