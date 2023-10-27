Consequences Of Enemy Attack On Kherson Region: Body Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities showed a house destroyed in a Russian shelling of Zelenivka village in Kherson region, under the rubble of which the body of a dead man was found.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, published the corresponding video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The video shows a house destroyed by the Russian army in the village of Zelenivka. Rescuers recovered the body of a dead man from under the rubble of this house," the report says.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported in Telegram that on October 27, while clearing the rubble of a private house, rescuers found the body of a man who died in the shelling of Zelenivka village a few days ago. An investigation into the shelling was opened. The law enforcement officers launched criminal proceedings.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kherson region, a man was killed as the Russian military targeted a residential building in Zelenivka village, and a 36-year-old man was injured by shelling in the center of Kherson.