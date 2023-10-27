Consequences Of Enemy Attack On Kherson Region: Body Found Under Rubble Of Destroyed House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities showed a house destroyed in a Russian shelling of Zelenivka village in Kherson region, under the rubble of which the body of a dead man was found.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, published the corresponding video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The video shows a house destroyed by the Russian army in the village of Zelenivka. Rescuers recovered the body of a dead man from under the rubble of this house," the report says.
The Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported on Telegram that on October 27, while clearing the rubble of a private house, rescuers found the body of a man who died in the enemy shelling of Zelenivka village a few days ago. An investigation into the shelling was opened
As reported by Ukrinform, in Kherson region, a man was killed as the Russian military targeted a residential building in Zelenivka village, and a 36-year-old man was injured by shelling in the center of Kherson.
