Georgia Says It Is Ready To Mediate Between Azerbaijan, Armenia From Neutral Position

"Georgia is ready to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia from
a neutral position," Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili
said while giving a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the
Heydar Aliyev State Drama Theatre in Tbilisi, Azernews reports.
"The Georgian government is ready to participate in establishing
long-term peace in the region," Garibashvili emphasized.
Noting that the building of the theatre was constructed within
the framework of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national
leader, Heydar Aliyev, the Prime Minister said it testifies to the
fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.
The Prime Minister recalled that President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev visited Georgia some time ago and the meeting held there was
very productive.
PM thanked Prime Minister Ali Asadov for coming to Tbilisi to
participate in the 4th International Silk Road Forum and highly
appreciated his visit.
