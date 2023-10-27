Al-Najaf Airport Closed For Urgent Maintenace -- Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Al-Najaf International Airport announced suspending flights on Friday, due to urgent maintenance work.

The airport said in a statement that the suspension will go on until further notice, as maintenance work needs to be done in the runway.

Al-Najaf airport is the second main airport in central and southern Iraq after Baghdad International Airport. The airport receives dozens of flights montly, mostly carrying religious-monuments visitors. (end)

ahh







MENAFN27102023000071011013ID1107318353