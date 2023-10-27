Beyond The Yen, Ringgit's Free Fall The One To Watch

(MENAFN- Asia Times) SINGAPORE – Malaysia's central bank is under pressure to steady the flagging national currency, the ringgit, which in recent days fell to new multi-decade lows against the US greenback and neighboring Singapore dollar.

Analysts say Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) now faces a trade-off between raising rates and stifling an already sagging domestic economy or posing risks to financial stability by failing to act. Malaysia's offshore borrowings , widely denominated in US dollars, amounted to 30 billion ringgit ($6.2 billion) as of August 2023.

Like other emerging market currencies, the ringgit has depreciated this year against a strong US dollar. But the extent of the slide – now the worst performer in Asia after the Japanese yen – has, according to BNM Governor Abdul Rasheed Abdul Ghaffour, belied Malaysia's otherwise strong economic fundamentals and resilient banking sector.

“We are not in a crisis. It is different from what we experienced in the past,”

Abdul Rasheed told reporters earlier this week, referring to the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis when the ringgit hit a benchmark low of 4.88 ringgit to the US dollar in March 1998.

The currency has in recent days tumbled to its lowest levels since, slipping to 4.79 to the US dollar on October 23 and hovering at 4.77 at the time of publication.

The ringgit has dipped by approximately 8.64% to the US dollar so far this year. The currency also breached a record low of 3.48 against the Singapore dollar this week, while also trading lower against most other Asian currencies. Malaysia's currency traded at 3.48 to the Singapore dollar at the time of publication, depreciating around 6.4% this year.

The BNM governor said recent ringgit fluctuations appear to be driven primarily by geopolitical events, wherein the US dollar has strengthened on safe-haven demand amid concerns about an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict into a wider regional war.

“It certainly does not reflect our economic fundamentals,” Abdul Rasheed said, pointing to Malaysia's current account surplus and moderating inflation.

But seven straight months of decline in exports through September, due in part to weaker-than-expected demand in China, Malaysia's largest trading partner, has weighed against the ringgit.

The local market, meanwhile, saw net portfolio outflows in the first half of 2023, with global funds

reportedly

selling off US$324 million of Malaysian stocks in October alone.



“Besides the higher interest rates in the US, which attracted capital outflows from [Southeast Asian] economies as investors seek higher returns.... weaker prices for commodities such as palm oil and liquefied natural gas, which constitute a significant share of Malaysia's exports, have also affected the country's export earnings,” said Tan Wen Wei, Asia analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).