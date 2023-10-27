Airborne Works Donates Drone Kit with FPV to New Orleans Fire Department Through NPS-DD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark LangleyHEBRON , CT., 06248, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Contact:National Public Safety Drone Donation ProgramPhone: Mark LangleyEmail:Website:Airborne Works Donates Drone to New Orleans Fire Department Through the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program / NPS-DDPCONNECTICUT, 10/18/2023 – Airborne Works, a leading drone service provider and reseller of drone technology, proudly announces its contribution to the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program (NPS-DDP). In a remarkable act of philanthropy, Airborne Works has selected the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) as the recipient of a cutting-edge drone to enhance the department's emergency response capabilities.On June 14, 2023, the New Orleans Fire Department submitted an application to NPS-DDP, highlighting the diverse range of emergency scenarios they face. The department stated, "The New Orleans Fire Department encounters nearly every type of emergency response request. The Fire Department can implement a drone program to supplement every division within the department, from obtaining aerial forensic photography during fire scene investigations to managing fires within the many high-rise buildings, and even assisting in technical rescues for building collapses and water rescues."Airborne Works, a Connecticut-based company deeply committed to public safety, is also the founder of NPS-DDP, a registered 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to facilitating the donation of drones to public safety organizations.The official donation event took place on October 19th at 2 PM at the NOFD Fire Headquarters, located at 317 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA 70130. This marked the 49th donation for the NPS-DDP foundation.This generous donation underscores Airborne Works' dedication to supporting first responders and public safety agencies across the country. The drone provided will empower the New Orleans Fire Department to respond even more effectively to a wide range of emergency situations, including fire investigations, high-rise building fires, and technical and water rescues.Airborne Works and the New Orleans Fire Department invited members of the media and the community to attend this meaningful event, where the drone was officially handed over to NOFD. The event provided an opportunity to showcase the potential of drone technology in enhancing public safety and emergency response efforts. The kit donated included a DJI Mavic Pro with a hard case, controller, six batteries, charging hub, extra props, ND filters, landing extenders, DJI goggles for FPV, and a 107 pilot study class was also provided.For more information about Airborne Works and their philanthropic initiatives, please visit their website: .About Airborne Works:Airborne Works is a leading drone service provider and reseller of drone technology. They assure best pricing to all public safety agencies and all for drone technology. Committed to promoting and supporting public safety, Airborne Works has founded the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program (NPS-DDP), a 501(c)(3) foundation dedicated to facilitating drone donations to public safety organizations. Airborne Works is headquartered in Connecticut.About the New Orleans Fire Department:The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) serves the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, and is responsible for responding to a wide range of emergency situations. Their dedication to public safety and efficient emergency response makes them an essential pillar of the community. The New Orleans Fire Department provides fire protection and first responder emergency medical services to the city of New Orleans, Louisiana. The department serves 378,715 people living in a 350 square miles (910 km2) area, including 170 square miles (440 km2) of water.For media inquiries, please contact: NOFD Public Information Office at 504-658-4713.

