Global RNA Analysis Market Forecasts To 2028: Increasing Applications In Toxicogenomics Presents Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RNA Analysis Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global RNA analysis market is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028 from USD 5.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the advancements in the field of transcriptomics studies, and the rising demand for reagents used in RNA analysis due to increased transcriptomics studies supporting the growth of therapeutics are driving the demand for RNA analysis products & services.

In 2022, the reagents/consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The product & service market is segmented into reagents/consumables, instruments, services, and software. Expanding applications of peptides in therapeutics, drug design, and gene synthesis and the growing number of ongoing research projects involving RNA analysis contributes to the segment's prominence in the RNA analysis market.

The RNA analysis market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of the RNA analysis market. The large share of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of leading players in the region paired with the continuing research activities of developing new genomic therapies. Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as rising government initiatives for generic medicines in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the RNA analysis market.

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed picture of the RNA analysis market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such the product, technology, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for personalized medicine, Rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure and government funding, and the Increasing applications of RNA sequencing in transcriptomics), restraints (High capital investments), opportunities (High growth opportunities in emerging markets, Increasing applications in toxicogenomics, Increasing focus on biomarker discovery, Rising focus on outsourcing), and challenges (Data management in transcriptomics research, Lack of effective bioinformatics tools, Dearth of skilled professionals).

Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products/services, and technological assessment of the RNA analysis market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the RNA analysis market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the RNA analysis market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product & service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), and among others in the RNA analysis market.

Premium Insights



RNA Analysis Market Overview - Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D to Drive Market Growth

North America: RNA Analysis Market Share, by Application & Country (2022) -

Drug Discovery Applications Accounted for Largest Share of North American RNA Analysis Market in 2022

RNA Analysis Market Share, by End-user, 2022 -

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

RNA Analysis Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate in RNA Analysis Market from 2023 to 2028

RNA Analysis Market, by Region (2023-2028) - North America to Continue to Dominate RNA Analysis Market Until 2028 RNA Analysis Market: Developed vs. Emerging Economies - Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Rising Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Expenditure and Government Funding Increasing Applications of RNA Sequencing in Transcriptomics

Restraints

High Capital Investments

Opportunities



High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increasing Applications in Toxicogenomics

Increasing Focus on Biomarker Discovery Rising Focus on Outsourcing

Challenges



Data Management in Transcriptomics Research

Lack of Effective Bioinformatics Tools Dearth of Skilled Professionals

Company Profiles:



Acobiom

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

CD Genomics

Cenix Bioscience GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GeneDx

GenXPro GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

LC Sciences LLC

Lexogen GmbH

Merck KGaA

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Partek Incorporated

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Sequentia Biotech SL

Standard Biotools Inc. (Fluidigm Corporation)

Takara Holdings Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Zymo Research Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets