Azimut Grants Stock Options

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut” or the“Company”) ( TSXV: AZM ) ( OTCQX: AZMTF ) announces that on October 26, 2023, a total of 1,032,000 stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Of this number, 910,000 have been granted to directors and officers and 122,000 to employees and consultants. These options have an exercise price of $0.95 per share and are exercisable for a 10-year period.

