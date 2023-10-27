Psychiatry Collaboration And Licensing Deals Analysis Report And Directory 2016-2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global biopharmaceutical industry has been witnessing significant collaboration and licensing deals in the field of psychiatry, and a comprehensive report titled "Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals" offers unprecedented access to insights about these agreements.

This updated report covers psychiatry deals from 2016 to 2023, providing valuable details about deal payment terms and other critical aspects. Understanding the flexibility of negotiated deal terms is crucial for those involved in dealmaking, as it provides essential insights into the negotiation process and expectations regarding terms.

While smaller companies often seek payment details, the devil is in the details of how payments are triggered and rights are transferred, which contract documents can provide, unlike press releases or databases

This report is a valuable resource for professionals in the biopharma industry, offering insights into psychiatry deal trends and structures, collaboration and licensing deal records, leading deals by value, and the most active licensing dealmakers.

Understanding the precise terms of these agreements can help in due diligence, assessing the suitability of proposed deal terms for partner companies, and saving significant research time.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals since 2016.

Financial terms included where available.

Links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents.

Trends in psychiatry dealmaking analyzed.

Top 25 most active biopharma companies in psychiatry dealmaking reviewed.

Directory of psychiatry deals organized by therapeutic target. Tables and figures illustrating dealmaking trends and activities.

Key benefits



Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse psychiatry collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

Psychiatry Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:



Trends in psychiatry dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of psychiatry deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading psychiatry deals by value Most active psychiatry licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in psychiatry dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Psychiatry partnering over the years

2.3. Psychiatry partnering by deal type

2.4. Psychiatry partnering by industry sector

2.5. Psychiatry partnering by stage of development

2.6. Psychiatry partnering by technology type

2.7. Psychiatry partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for psychiatry partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for psychiatry partnering

3.3. Psychiatry partnering headline values

3.4. Psychiatry deal upfront payments

3.5. Psychiatry deal milestone payments

3.6. Psychiatry royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading psychiatry deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in psychiatry partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in psychiatry

4.4. Top psychiatry deals by value

Chapter 5 - Psychiatry contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Psychiatry partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Psychiatry dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by psychiatry therapeutic target

