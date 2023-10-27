Ductile Iron Pipes Market In Europe Has Reached A Valuation Of US$ 1.63 Billion By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The ductile iron pipes market in Europe has reached a valuation of US$ 1.16 billion in 2022. Projections are that ductile iron pipe sales across the region will increase at a CAGR of 3.4% to push the market to US$ 1.63 billion by the end of 2032. Across Europe, demand for ductile iron pipes is anticipated to grow on the back of the rising need for the supply of clean and safe drinking water along with increased customized production of ductile iron pipes to meet the varied requirements of different end users.

As a result, the European ductile iron pipes market is expected to generate a US$ 467.7 million absolute dollar opportunity during the 2022-2032 assessment period. The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and far-reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact to show up at different assessments and projections for the Demand of Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Current Market Trends:



Water Infrastructure Modernization : Aging water infrastructure in many European cities has prompted extensive modernization efforts. Ductile iron pipes are favored for their long lifespan and robustness, making them a reliable choice for water distribution networks.

Sustainable Water Management : Environmental concerns are driving demand for more sustainable water management solutions. Ductile iron pipes are recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint compared to other materials, aligning with sustainability goals.

Urbanization and Population Growth : As urban populations continue to grow, the demand for water supply and wastewater systems is increasing. Ductile iron pipes are well-suited for accommodating the higher demands of densely populated areas.

Advanced Pipe Coating Technologies : Innovations in pipe coating technologies have enhanced the corrosion resistance of ductile iron pipes, extending their service life and reducing maintenance costs. Regulatory Compliance : Compliance with stringent regulations related to drinking water quality and environmental impact is driving the adoption of high-quality materials like ductile iron for water supply and sewage systems.

Market Players:



Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in the European ductile iron pipes market are concentrating their efforts on product innovation for introducing pipes of supreme quality. They are also launching pipes that can perform effectively against ground displacement.

Manufacturers have developed an efficient way of protecting ductile iron pipes against microbean action, strengthening the self-protection qualities of ductile iron, and enabling these pipes to withstand aggressive conditions.

For instance:



Saint-Gobain PAM signed an agreement to divest its pipe business in China in 2021 . The group is likely to sell around 67% of its Chinese pipe business to a consortium. Svobodny Sokol LLC began ductile iron pipe production for Hungary in 2020 , for water supply.

Fact has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of ductile iron pipes positioned across European countries, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Industry Research



