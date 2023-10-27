PRSA-NY Reveals Big Apple Awards Winners Shortlist And 15 Under 35 Honorees In Advance Of November 15 Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Event Sponsors and Honorary Co-Chairs Announced
Complete Reveal will take place during November 15 Event at TAO Downtown, NYC
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRSA-NY has revealed the eagerly awaited shortlist of recipients of 2023 Big Apple Awards, the public relations industry's singular New York recognition of excellence. Final winners of the 36th annual Big Apple Awards and the 15 Under 35 Class of 2023 will be honored at a gala event on November 15 at TAO Downtown in New York City, bringing together today's influential public relations professionals and rising stars. The shortlist is composed of leading agencies and organizations across the greater New York City area and nationwide, including:
360PR+ AGEAN Carmichael Lynch Relate Citizen Relations Coyne PR Crenshaw Communications Diffusion PR FleishmanHillard HARMAN International Industries HUNTER New York-Presbyterian Hospital Red PR The TASC Group Thought Bubble Communications
BIG APPLE AWARDS 2023 WINNERS SHORTLIST
Reputation & Brand Management Group
Reputation / Brand Management & Brand Engagement, Integrated Communications, and Spotlight: Brand Engagement
A Fair Shot with NIL deals for NCAA Women
Carmichael Lynch Relate | H&R Block
Alka-Seltzer and T-Pain Help Hangover Symptoms Fizzle
Coyne Public Relations | Bayer Consumer Health – Alka-Seltzer
The Boundless Bucket List Contest, empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card from Chase
FleishmanHillard | Chase & Marriott Bonvoy
Grape-Nuts Fueling Female Explorers to Reach New Heights
HUNTER | Grape-Nuts
Thailand Becomes Filming Location for White Lotus Season 3
RHC | Tourism Authority of Thailand
Events & Observances Group
Events & Observances (One to Seven Days), Events & Observances (More than Seven Days)
Campaign Smashing Records with iovera° at the National Senior Games
Coyne Public Relations | Pacira BioSciences Inc.
Ollie's Celebrates its 40th Anniversary in a BIG Way
Coyne Public Relations | Ollie's
Roll Home in Style
HUNTER | King's Hawaiian
Public Service / Public Affairs Group
Public Service, Public Affairs
Cause For Alarm
Citizen Relations | Kidde
Desegregating the Salon
Red PR | Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes
Anti Texas Two-Step Asbestos Litigation
The TASC Group | Asbestos Litigation Subcommittee
Consumer Marketing Group
Marketing Consumer Products, Marketing Consumer Services, Best use of Spokesperson / Influencer, SPOTLIGHT: Best use of Spokesperson / Influencer, Best Use of Owned Social Media
Batter Up for The Boys & Girls Clubs of LA Harbor
360PR+ | loanDepot
Onesies® 40th Anniversary
360PR+ | Gerber Childswear
The One Above All Else: Launching the Highest Residence in the World
AGEAN | SERHANT.
A Fair Shot with NIL deals for NCAA Women
Carmichael Lynch Relate | H&R Block
Honoring Senior Athletes at the 2022 National Senior Games: The Humana Game Changers
Coyne Public Relations | Humana
Freezing Out the Competition with iovera°
Coyne Public Relations | Pacira BioSciences Inc.
CeraVe Enlists Dermfluencers and TikTok Titans to Show Consumers How to #CleanseLikeaDerm
Coyne Public Relations | CeraVe
Providing Health for Healthcare Workers – APN x Diffusion
Diffusion PR | APN
Doja introduces Jibble
HARMAN International Industries | JBL
Roll Home in Style
HUNTER | King's Hawaiian
Neuriva Food for Thought
HUNTER | Neuriva
Business-To-Business Group
Marketing Business-to-Business, Crisis Communications & Issue Management, Internal Communications, Investor Relations, Legal Marketing & Communications.
Breaking down Mental Health Barriers – Diffusion x Wysa
Diffusion PR | Wysa
Targeted Marketing Group
Targeted Marketing about Gender & Identity, Targeted Marketing to Gen Z, Targeted Marketing to Baby Boomers, Multicultural Public Relations.
Cause For Alarm
Citizen Relations | Kidde
CÎROC Vodka Celebrates Black Excellence in Sports Media with #CIROCStands Platform During Super Bowl LVII
HUNTER | CÎROC
Good Green Grant Program Multicultural Outreach Campaign
Thought Bubble Communications | Good Green
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Group
SPOTLIGHT: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, SPOTLIGHT: Mental Health & Wellness, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging in the Workplace, Mental Health & Wellness in the Workplace, The Ally Award.
'The Truth Is' Influencer Campaign
360PR+ | Tommee Tippee
Desegregating the Salon
Red PR | Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes
Media Relations & Content Marketing Group
Spotlight Categories: Executive Social Media, Video, Blogs or Microsite, Podcasts, Experiential Marketing, Media Relations, Research, Polling & Analytics; The Next Big Tech Thing in Tech.
Ringing in Spring with Ferry-Morse's First Annual Garden Get-Together
360PR+ | Ferry-Morse
WaveCel Revolutionizes Workplace Safety with First-Of-Its-Kind Hard Hat Redesign in 50+ Years
360PR+ | WaveCel, LLC
The One Above All Else: Launching the Highest Residence in the World
AGEAN | SERHANT.
Frigo Cheese Heads Encourages Tweens to Embrace Creative Snacking
Carmichael Lynch Relate | Saputo Dairy USA Frigo Cheese Heads
A Hot Brand In A Small Sector, Chili Piper Makes Its Mark
Crenshaw Communications | Chili Piper
International Delight Launch FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer
HUNTER | International Delight
You Don't Need Two Kidneys to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro
New York-Presbyterian | New York-Presbyterian
Using Art to Heal
New York-Presbyterian | New York-Presbyterian
15 UNDER 35 CLASS OF 2023
In addition to the Big Apple Awards, the evening will honor this year's class of 15 Under 35 winners. Now in its eighth year, 15 Under 35 is presented
by Muck Rack , one of the industry's leading providers of public relations management platforms. In addition to generously sponsoring the program, Muck Rack will host a private cocktail party for the 15 Under 35 Award Class of 2023 recipients. This year's winners include:
Justin Cotton - GCI Health
Monica Earle - Duolingo
Elyse Galloway - Edelman
Lara Highfill - HUNTER
Sarah Jackson - Institute for PR
Corey Lacey - HUNTER
Jennifer Lawrence - The TASC Group
Quintin Maidment - The Bliss Group
Megan Miller - 360PR+
Alexa Nikiforou - Lippe Taylor
Patrice Rajacic - Marino
Jennifer Rosenthal - Grayscale
Christina Sebastiao - Edelman
Kristin Sockett - Curation Communications
Dima Vasilenco - Good Advice
AN INDUSTRY "WHO'S WHO" EVENT ON NOVEMBER 15
Winners of these Big Apple Awards and more will be celebrated at the very special November 15 36th Annual PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards gala.
The event will take place at TAO Downtown, bringing together the New York area public relations industry's pioneers, senior-most executives, and emerging talent.
This year's program will focus on Influence, Integrity, and Innovation, recognizing the evolving global business and cultural landscape that has catalyzed PR professionals to positively impact society.
The shortlist was selected from 120+ award categories that were carefully reviewed, defined and best represent the work of communications professionals over the last year.
"PRSA-NY has been bringing industry leaders and practitioners together to celebrate innovative achievements for more than three decades," said Fay Shapiro, Senior Director of PRSA-NY's Big Apple Awards. "Yet each year, we continue to be impressed by the influence, integrity and innovation demonstrated in the recognized campaigns and this year is no different."
Individual tickets are now on sale for $525 for PRSA members, $575 for non-members and tables for up to 16 are available starting at $3,150. For more information and to purchase your ticket(s) for the Big Apple Awards, please visit: .
2023 SPONSORS
As of today, Big Apple Awards sponsors include 360PR+, BCW, Coyne PR, HUNTER, Muck Rack – exclusive presenter of the 15 Under 35 Awards, Edelman, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, The Museum
of Public Relations, PR Newswire – official news service of the Big Apple Awards, PRophet, O'Dwyer's, The Stevens Group, and Truescope. To learn more about Big Apple Awards sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer for the event please contact Fay Shapiro at [email protected] .
2023 HONORARY CO-CHAIRS
Industry leaders who will serve as this year's Big Apple Awards Honorary Co-Chairs are:
Renée S. Edelman, Senior Vice President, Edelman Grace Leong, Chief Executive Officer, HUNTER Kate Ryan , Managing Director, US, Diffusion PR Helen Shelton , Global Chief Diversity Officer, FINN Partners Patrice Tanaka , Founder & Chief Joy Officer, Joyful Planet
"We're honored to have these remarkable professionals participate as honorary co-chairs of this year's Big Apple Awards, which will add to the energy and prestige of this uniquely New York event," said PRSA-NY President Carmella Glover. "PRSA-NY members and their agencies have been key players in some of the most influential public relations campaigns in recent history, and we are pleased to honor these achievements and look forward to seeing their forward thinking shape the future of the industry too."
ABOUT PRSA-NY
The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the longest-established, most substantial, and most influential groups of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring, and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY's upcoming events , mentorship program , jobs boards , volunteer opportunities , and membership details , go to prsany .
