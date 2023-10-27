CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Consolidated revenue was flat for the quarter and decreased 5% for the year Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 18% for the quarter and 25% for the year Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 14% for the quarter and 22% for the year Net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million ($0.25 per share basic) for the quarter, which includes gain on business divestiture of $142.3 million and impairment charges of $100.0 million related to broadcast license and brands and trade marks. Net loss attributable to shareholders of $428.7 million ($2.15 loss per share basic) for the year, which includes a gain on business divestiture of $142.3 million as well as non-cash impairment charges of $690.0 million for the year Proforma net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.62 times at August 31, 2023, which excludes contributions to segment profit from business divestiture, up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022, and down from 3.85 times at the end of the third quarter Free cash flow(1) of $31.7 million for the quarter and $106.8 million for the year Corus suspends dividend; intends to redirect capital to debt repayment
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Corus
Entertainment
Inc.
(TSX: CJR.B) announced its fourth quarter and year end financial results today.
"Our fourth quarter results reflect ongoing weakness in the advertising economy further impacted by more recent distortions resulting from the
WGA
and
SAG-AFTRA strikes that persisted much longer than anticipated," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on what we can control as we navigate through these challenges. We will prudently redirect capital from dividends to debt repayment. Our intense pursuit of efficiencies and improved productivity is resulting in significant expense reductions as we streamline our operating model and evolve our business into a multi-platform aggregator of premium video with leading cross platform monetization capabilities. Corus will benefit from a more normalized content supply in the quarters ahead
with
an improved cost structure as we await a concurrent improvement in the advertising economy."
Financial Highlights
|
|
Three months ended
August
31,
|
%
|
Year ended
August 31,
|
%
|
(in
thousands
of
Canadian
dollars except
per
share amounts)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
314,232
|
314,170
|
0
%
|
1,408,468
|
1,492,708
|
(6
%)
|
Radio
|
24,611
|
25,424
|
(3
%)
|
102,772
|
105,878
|
(3
%)
|
|
338,843
|
339,594
|
(0
%)
|
1,511,240
|
1,598,586
|
(5
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
profit
(loss) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
49,774
|
59,018
|
(16
%)
|
340,580
|
458,145
|
(26
%)
|
Radio
|
2,976
|
1,729
|
72
%
|
13,460
|
13,267
|
1
%
|
Corporate
|
(6,477)
|
(4,558)
|
(42
%)
|
(20,035)
|
(27,769)
|
28
%
|
|
46,273
|
56,189
|
(18
%)
|
334,005
|
443,643
|
(25
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
profit
margin (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
16
%
|
19
%
|
|
24
%
|
31
%
|
|
Radio
|
12
%
|
7
%
|
|
13
%
|
13
%
|
|
Consolidated
|
14
%
|
17
%
|
|
22
%
|
28
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
income
(loss) attributable
to
shareholders
|
50,412
|
(367,065)
|
|
(428,724)
|
(245,058)
|
|
Adjusted
net income
(loss)
attributable
to
shareholders
(1)
|
(9,075)
|
(17,116)
|
47
%
|
28,553
|
106,938
|
(73
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
earnings (loss) per share
|
$0.25
|
($1.82)
|
|
($2.15)
|
($1.19)
|
|
Adjusted
basic
earnings
(loss)
per
share (1)
|
($0.04)
|
($0.08)
|
|
$0.14
|
$0.52
|
|
Diluted
earnings
(loss) per
share
|
$0.25
|
($1.82)
|
|
($2.15)
|
($1.19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free
cash
flow
(1)
|
31,654
|
44,713
|
(29
%)
|
106,840
|
239,585
|
(55
%)
|
(1)
|
In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
Segment Revenue
|
|
Three months ended
August
31,
|
%
|
Year ended
August
31,
|
%
|
(in
thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
314,232
|
|
|
1,408,468
|
|
|
Television
|
314,170
|
0
%
|
1,492,708
|
(6
%)
|
Advertising
|
137,391
|
151,873
|
(10
%)
|
768,036
|
859,598
|
(11
%)
|
Subscriber
|
126,466
|
127,715
|
(1
%)
|
502,257
|
518,483
|
(3
%)
|
Distribution,
production
and
other
|
50,375
|
34,582
|
46
%
|
138,175
|
114,627
|
21
%
|
Radio
|
24,611
|
25,424
|
(3
%)
|
102,772
|
105,878
|
(3
%)
|
Total
Revenue
|
338,843
|
339,594
|
(0
%)
|
1,511,240
|
1,598,586
|
(5
%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Optimized
advertising
revenue
(1)
|
55
%
|
50
%
|
(2
%)
|
54
%
|
43
%
|
11
%
|
New
platform
revenue
(1)
|
13
%
|
12
%
|
-
|
11
%
|
10
%
|
2
%
|
(1)
|
Optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS.
For definitions and explanations, see the
discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
Operational Highlights
Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company launched its Fall 2023 schedule for Global TV, its Specialty networks and STACKTV, implemented cost savings initiatives, completed the sale of Toon Boom Animation Inc. and used the net proceeds from the sale to pay down bank debt. The Company continues to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment as well as the impact of U.S. media industry labour strikes on its programming supply.
Global confirmed its Fall 2023 schedule of new and returning programming. Global announced its Fall 2023 slate of premieres, including top reality show Survivor, new original drama Robyn Hood and the Canadian broadcast premiere of hit U.S. series Yellowstone. Corus completed the sale of its animation software business; net proceeds used to repay outstanding bank debt. Corus completed the sale of Toon Boom Animation Inc. to Integrated Media Company on August 23, 2023 for net proceeds of $141.2 million. Entertainment Tonight Canada end of production announced. The final new episode aired on October 6, 2023, with the decision to end production of the daily entertainment newsmagazine show being due to production costs and a challenging advertising environment. Corus Studios and Nikki Ray Media Agency announced four new TV movies set to premiere in 2024. Represented internationally by Corus Studios, the made-for-tv movie franchise The Love Club Moms will premiere on W Network and STACKTV in 2024.
Financial Highlights
Free cash flow(1) of $31.7 million in Q4 and $106.8 million for the year compared to $44.7 million and $239.6 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow(1) for the fourth quarter is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $18.5 million as the net proceeds from the sale of Toon Boom Animation Inc. on August 23, 2023 of $141.2 million that were used to pay down bank debt are not included in free cash flow(1). The decrease in free cash flow(1) for the year ended August 31, 2023 is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $94.2 million, that excludes the net proceeds from the sale of Toon Boom Animation Inc. and cash provided by investing activities in the prior year ended August 31, 2022, related to a $43.5 million non-recurring venture fund distribution. Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.48 times at August 31, 2023. Proforma net debt to segment profit(2) was 3.62 times at August 31, 2023, up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022, however lower than at the end of the third quarter of 3.85 times. The main driver of the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit(1) for the most recent four quarters. As of August 31, 2023, the Company had $56.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $300.0 million available under its Revolving Facility, $285.9 million of which could be drawn.
Dividends
In fiscal 2024, the Company announced its Board of Directors has prudently suspended the dividend to redirect the use of free cash flow(1) from dividends to debt repayment given the impact of continuing macroeconomic uncertainty, and the impact of the extended Writer's Guild of America ("WGA") strike (resolved on October 9, 2023) and the ongoing labour action of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ("SAG-AFTRA") on audience levels, advertising demand and revenue.
|
(1)
|
Free cash flow, segment profit, net debt to segment profit and proforma net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key
Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis
in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2022 ("2022 MD&A").
|
(2)
|
Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc. for the most recent four quarters.
Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financialstatements and accompanying notes for the three months and year ended August 31, 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at
in the
Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at .
A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for October 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: . You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the
Corus website beginning October 27, 2023, at m or accessible by telephone until November 3, 2023, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 367305#. More information can be found on the
Corus Entertainment website at in the Investor Relations section.
Risks and Uncertainties
Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2022 MD&A, as filed at
on October 24, 2022.
As discussed further in the 2022 MD&A, the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, including current ongoing factors that can create or exacerbate recessionary conditions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, including on advertising and marketing, resulting in changes to demand for
Corus' product and services offerings. The continued elevated consumer price index inflation also affects the Company's business, operations and financial performance through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of programming, services and labour, reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability. Although the
WGA strike was resolved on October 9, 2023, the continued labour action of the SAG-AFTRA will continue to impact
the majority of scripted productions world-wide that employ SAG-AFTRA talent. This will impact the timing of premium content premieres and types of programming on the Company's services in the coming months, which may negatively impact audience levels and may result in decreased revenue or profitability.
Other financial risks which may be related to or elevated by the foregoing include leverage risk related to the Company's financial covenants and debt servicing payments, requirements and compliance under its credit facility, and impacts thereof; the volatility of the market price for the Company's Class B Non-Voting Shares, which can be impacted by factors beyond the Company's control and which can decline even if the Company's operating results, underlying asset values or prospects have not changed; and risks related to the payment, amount or timing of dividends. Please see the 2022 MD&A for a full discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.
Outlook
Given continuing macroeconomic uncertainty and its impact on advertising demand, combined with the extended WGA strike (resolved on October 9, 2023) and
ongoing labour action of SAG-AFTRA, which impedes the Company's ability to deliver new episodes of scripted programming on television, resulting in lower audience levels and advertising demand, the Company expects its Television advertising revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 will decline in the range of 15-20% compared to the prior year. Amortization of program rights is expected to decline by a similar range along with the further implementation of additional cost management initiatives. The Company has suspended its dividend and intends to redirect the use of free cash flow from dividends on Class A and Class B shares to debt repayment. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macro-environment and the normalization of program supply over the medium term, visibility remains limited at this time.
Use of
Non-GAAP
Financial Measures
This
press
release includes
the
non-GAAP or
non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit,
proforma net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or
non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or
non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with
IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with,
IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three months and year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on
Corus' website at as well as on SEDAR at .
Caution
Concerning
Forward-Looking
Information
This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:
To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2024, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.
Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.
Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2022 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2022. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws,
Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.
About
Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit .
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
INTERIM
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
FINANCIAL
POSITION
|
(unaudited
-
in thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
As
at
August 31,
|
As at August 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
56,163
|
54,912
|
Accounts receivable
|
295,175
|
311,015
|
Income
taxes
recoverable
|
21,597
|
17,180
|
Prepaid
expenses
and other
assets
|
21,285
|
21,423
|
Total current
assets
|
394,220
|
404,530
|
Tax credits receivable
|
44,270
|
32,744
|
Investments
and
other assets
|
74,415
|
63,931
|
Property, plant
and
equipment
|
268,214
|
294,026
|
Program rights
|
668,976
|
660,722
|
Film investments
|
53,085
|
59,122
|
Intangibles
|
1,198,229
|
1,937,104
|
Deferred
income
tax assets
|
44,653
|
50,301
|
|
2,746,062
|
3,502,480
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
Accounts
payable
and
accrued
liabilities
|
565,052
|
526,899
|
Current
portion
of
long-term
debt
|
13,434
|
15,574
|
Provisions
|
9,811
|
8,540
|
Total
current liabilities
|
588,297
|
551,013
|
Long-term debt
|
1,078,950
|
1,246,076
|
Other
long-term
liabilities
|
316,912
|
376,570
|
Provisions
|
9,041
|
9,830
|
Deferred
income
tax liabilities
|
293,862
|
415,010
|
Total
liabilities
|
2,287,062
|
2,598,499
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
Share
capital
|
281,052
|
781,918
|
Contributed surplus
|
2,012,936
|
1,511,481
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(2,014,077)
|
(1,574,358)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
37,841
|
33,000
|
Total equity attributable to shareholders
|
317,752
|
752,041
|
Equity
attributable
to
non-controlling
interests
|
141,248
|
151,940
|
Total
equity
|
459,000
|
903,981
|
|
2,746,062
|
3,502,480
|
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
INCOME
(LOSS)
AND
COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
(LOSS)
|
|
Three months ended
August
31 ,
|
Year ended
August 31 ,
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian
dollars
except
per
share amounts)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
338,843
|
339,594
|
1,511,240
|
1,598,586
|
Direct
cost
of
sales,
general and
administrative
expenses
|
292,570
|
283,405
|
1,177,235
|
1,154,943
|
Depreciation
and
amortization
|
37,051
|
39,857
|
157,645
|
156,937
|
Interest expense
|
33,009
|
27,313
|
135,410
|
107,108
|
Goodwill,
broadcast
licence
and
other
asset impairment
|
100,000
|
350,000
|
690,000
|
350,000
|
Debt refinancing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,428)
|
Restructuring
and
other costs
|
5,023
|
1,839
|
20,569
|
8,062
|
Gain on disposition
|
(142,288)
|
-
|
(142,288)
|
-
|
Other
expense
(income),
net
|
(10,094)
|
9,255
|
(3,670)
|
16,847
|
Income
(loss)
before income
taxes
|
23,572
|
(372,075)
|
(523,661)
|
(191,883)
|
Income
tax
expense
(recovery)
|
(25,046)
|
(5,968)
|
(100,806)
|
40,355
|
Net
income (loss)
for
the period
|
48,618
|
(366,107)
|
(422,855)
|
(232,238)
|
Other
comprehensive
income (loss),
net
of
income
taxes
|
|
|
|
|
Items
that
may
be
reclassified
subsequently
to
income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized
change
in
fair
value of
cash
flow hedges
|
3,190
|
(116)
|
4,945
|
4,891
|
Unrealized
foreign currency
translation
adjustment
|
(99)
|
1,256
|
1,067
|
1,296
|
|
3,091
|
1,140
|
6,012
|
6,187
|
Items
that
will not
be
reclassified
to
income
(loss):
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized
change
in
fair
value of
financial
assets
|
95
|
(17)
|
(1,171)
|
5,002
|
Actuarial
gain (loss)
on
post-retirement
benefit
plans
|
9,632
|
(2,461)
|
9,601
|
4,466
|
|
9,727
|
(2,478)
|
8,430
|
9,468
|
Other
comprehensive
income
(loss),
net
of
income taxes
|
12,818
|
(1,338)
|
14,442
|
15,655
|
Comprehensive
income (loss)
for
the period
|
61,436
|
(367,445)
|
(408,413)
|
(216,583)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net
income
(loss) attributable
to:
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
50,412
|
(367,065)
|
(428,724)
|
(245,058)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,794)
|
958
|
5,869
|
12,820
|
|
48,618
|
(366,107)
|
(422,855)
|
(232,238)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive
income
(loss) attributable
to:
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
63,230
|
(368,403)
|
(414,282)
|
(229,403)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(1,794)
|
958
|
5,869
|
12,820
|
|
61,436
|
(367,445)
|
(408,413)
|
(216,583)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings
(loss)
per
share
attributable
to
shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$0.25
|
($1.82)
|
($2.15)
|
($1.19)
|
Diluted
|
$0.25
|
($1.82)
|
($2.15)
|
($1.19)
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS
OF
CHANGES
IN
EQUITY
|
(unaudited
-
in thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
Share
capital
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated
deficit
|
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
|
Total equity
attributable to
shareholders
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
Total equity
|
As at August 31, 2022
|
781,918
|
1,511,481
|
(1,574,358)
|
33,000
|
752,041
|
151,940
|
903,981
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
(428,724)
|
14,442
|
(414,282)
|
5,869
|
(408,413)
|
Dividends declared
|
-
|
-
|
(23,475)
|
-
|
(23,475)
|
(17,366)
|
(40,841)
|
Reduction
of
stated capital
|
(500,000)
|
500,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Change
in
fair
value
of
put
option
liability
|
-
|
-
|
(347)
|
-
|
(347)
|
176
|
(171)
|
Shares
repurchased
under normal
course issuer bid ("NCIB")
|
(3,090)
|
1,119
|
-
|
-
|
(1,971)
|
-
|
(1,971)
|
Reversal of automatic share
purchase commitment
|
2,224
|
(504)
|
-
|
-
|
1,720
|
-
|
1,720
|
Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit
plans
|
-
|
-
|
9,601
|
(9,601)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
|
-
|
840
|
-
|
-
|
840
|
-
|
840
|
Reallocation
of
equity interest
|
-
|
-
|
3,226
|
-
|
3,226
|
(3,226)
|
-
|
Equity
funding
by
a
non-controlling
interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,855
|
3,855
|
As
at
August 31,
2023
|
281,052
|
2,012,936
|
(2,014,077)
|
37,841
|
317,752
|
141,248
|
459,000
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Share
capital
|
Contributed
surplus
|
Accumulated
deficit
|
Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
|
Total equity
attributable to
shareholders
|
Non-
controlling
interests
|
Total equity
|
As at August 31, 2021
|
816,189
|
1,512,431
|
(1,282,897)
|
21,811
|
1,067,534
|
152,829
|
1,220,363
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
(245,058)
|
15,655
|
(229,403)
|
12,820
|
(216,583)
|
Dividends declared
|
-
|
-
|
(49,561)
|
-
|
(49,561)
|
(19,772)
|
(69,333)
|
Business acquisition
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
864
|
864
|
Change
in
fair
value
of
put
option
liability
|
-
|
-
|
(1,308)
|
-
|
(1,308)
|
(520)
|
(1,828)
|
Shares
repurchased
under normal
course issuer bid
|
(32,047)
|
(2,719)
|
-
|
-
|
(34,766)
|
-
|
(34,766)
|
Share repurchase commitment
under NCIB
|
(2,224)
|
504
|
-
|
-
|
(1,720)
|
-
|
(1,720)
|
Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit
plans
|
-
|
-
|
4,466
|
(4,466)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
|
-
|
1,265
|
-
|
-
|
1,265
|
-
|
1,265
|
Equity
funding
by
a
non-controlling
interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,719
|
5,719
|
As at August 31, 2022
|
781,918
|
1,511,481
|
(1,574,358)
|
33,000
|
752,041
|
151,940
|
903,981
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
|
|
INTERIM
CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three
months
ended
|
Year ended
|
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
OPERATING
ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Net
income
(loss) for
the
period
|
48,618
|
(366,107)
|
(422,855)
|
(232,238)
|
Adjustments
to
reconcile
net
income
(loss) to
cash
flow
from
operations:
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization
of
program
rights
|
140,491
|
133,597
|
595,179
|
559,810
|
Amortization
of
film investments
|
14,056
|
4,794
|
36,760
|
23,929
|
Depreciation
and
amortization
|
37,051
|
39,857
|
157,645
|
156,937
|
Deferred
income
tax recovery
|
(24,327)
|
(3,095)
|
(124,516)
|
(10,437)
|
Goodwill,
broadcast
licence
and
other
asset impairment
|
100,000
|
350,000
|
690,000
|
350,000
|
Gain on business divestiture
|
(142,288)
|
-
|
(142,288)
|
-
|
Share-based
compensation
expense
|
278
|
330
|
840
|
1,265
|
Imputed
interest
|
12,516
|
11,234
|
57,547
|
46,201
|
Debt refinancing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,428)
|
Payment
of
program
rights
|
(180,303)
|
(160,640)
|
(674,535)
|
(564,214)
|
Net
spend
on
film investments
|
(5,392)
|
(1,771)
|
(60,341)
|
(41,168)
|
Other
|
189
|
1,802
|
1,345
|
7,628
|
Cash
flow
from operations
|
889
|
10,001
|
114,781
|
294,285
|
Net
change
in
non-cash
working
capital
balances
related
to
operations
|
36,445
|
45,834
|
7,886
|
(77,450)
|
Cash
provided
by
operating
activities
|
37,334
|
55,835
|
122,667
|
216,835
|
INVESTING
ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Additions
to
property,
plant
and
equipment
|
(4,381)
|
(8,944)
|
(13,302)
|
(17,810)
|
Proceeds
from
sale of
property
|
-
|
174
|
736
|
299
|
Business
divestiture,
net
of
divested
cash
|
141,172
|
-
|
141,172
|
-
|
Business
combination,
net of
cash
acquired
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,606
|
Venture fund distribution
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
43,478
|
Net
cash
flows for
intangibles,
investments
and
other
assets
|
(1,299)
|
(2,672)
|
(3,332)
|
(4,401)
|
Cash
provided
by
(used
in)
investing
activities
|
135,492
|
(11,442)
|
125,274
|
25,172
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease
in
bank loans
|
(159,469)
|
(7,216)
|
(171,742)
|
(354,846)
|
Financing fees
|
-
|
-
|
(998)
|
(5,892)
|
Issuance
of
senior unsecured
notes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
250,000
|
Share
repurchase
under NCIB
|
-
|
(11,610)
|
(2,045)
|
(34,691)
|
Equity
funding
by
a
non-controlling
interest
|
-
|
-
|
3,855
|
3,742
|
Payment
of
lease liabilities
|
(4,560)
|
(4,422)
|
(17,943)
|
(17,031)
|
Dividends paid
|
(5,979)
|
(12,150)
|
(35,923)
|
(49,561)
|
Dividends
paid
to
non-controlling
interests
|
(1,616)
|
(5,627)
|
(17,366)
|
(19,772)
|
Other
|
(1,212)
|
(149)
|
(4,528)
|
(2,729)
|
Cash
used
in
financing
activities
|
(172,836)
|
(41,174)
|
(246,690)
|
(230,780)
|
Net
change in
cash and
cash equivalents
during the period
|
(10)
|
3,219
|
1,251
|
11,227
|
Cash
and
cash equivalents,
beginning
of
the
period
|
56,173
|
51,693
|
54,912
|
43,685
|
Cash
and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
56,163
|
54,912
|
56,163
|
54,912
|
CORUS
ENTERTAINMENT
INC.
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited
-
in thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
Three
months
ended August
31,
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
314,232
|
24,611
|
-
|
338,843
|
Direct
cost
of
sales,
general and
administrative
expenses
|
264,458
|
21,635
|
6,477
|
292,570
|
Segment
profit
(loss)(1)
|
49,774
|
2,976
|
(6,477)
|
46,273
|
Depreciation
and
amortization
|
|
|
|
37,051
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
33,009
|
Goodwill,
broadcast
licence
and
other
asset impairment
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
Restructuring
and
other costs
|
|
|
|
5,023
|
Gain on disposition
|
|
|
|
(142,288)
|
Other
income,
net
|
|
|
|
(10,094)
|
Income
before income
taxes
|
|
|
|
23,572
|
Three
months
ended August
31,
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
314,170
|
25,424
|
-
|
339,594
|
Direct
cost
of
sales,
general and
administrative
expenses
|
255,152
|
23,695
|
4,558
|
283,405
|
Segment
profit
(loss)(1)
|
59,018
|
1,729
|
(4,558)
|
56,189
|
Depreciation
and
amortization
|
|
|
|
39,857
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
27,313
|
Goodwill,
broadcast
licence
and
other
asset impairment
|
|
|
|
350,000
|
Restructuring
and
other costs
|
|
|
|
1,839
|
Other
expense,
net
|
|
|
|
9,255
|
Loss
before income
taxes
|
|
|
|
(372,075)
|
Year ended August 31, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
1,408,468
|
102,772
|
-
|
1,511,240
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
1,067,888
|
89,312
|
20,035
|
1,177,235
|
Segment profit (loss)(1)
|
340,580
|
13,460
|
(20,035)
|
334,005
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
157,645
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
135,410
|
Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment
|
|
|
|
690,000
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
|
|
20,569
|
Gain on disposition
|
|
|
|
(142,288)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
(3,670)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(523,661)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended August 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television
|
Radio
|
Corporate
|
Consolidated
|
Revenue
|
1,492,708
|
105,878
|
-
|
1,598,586
|
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
|
1,034,563
|
92,611
|
27,769
|
1,154,943
|
Segment profit (loss)(1)
|
458,145
|
13,267
|
(27,769)
|
443,643
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
156,937
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
107,108
|
Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment
|
|
|
|
350,000
|
Debt refinancing
|
|
|
|
(3,428)
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
|
|
|
8,062
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
|
16,847
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(191,883)
|
(1)
|
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by
IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance
Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
|
REVENUE BY TYPE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
August
31,
|
Year ended
August
31,
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Advertising
|
160,732
|
175,964
|
865,633
|
960,192
|
Subscriber
|
126,466
|
127,715
|
502,257
|
518,483
|
Distribution,
production
and
other
|
51,645
|
35,915
|
143,350
|
119,911
|
|
338,843
|
339,594
|
1,511,240
|
1,598,586
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
|
August 31,
|
%
|
August 31,
|
%
|
Optimized
advertising
revenue
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
Optimized
advertising
revenue
(numerator)
|
74,995
|
76,660
|
(2
%)
|
411,461
|
371,540
|
11
%
|
Television advertising
revenue
(denominator)
|
137,391
|
151,873
|
(10
%)
|
768,036
|
859,598
|
(11
%)
|
Optimized
advertising
revenue
percentage
|
55
%
|
50
%
|
|
54
%
|
43
%
|
|
|
Three
months
ended
|
|
Year ended
|
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian
dollars,
except
percentages)
|
August 31,
|
%
|
August 31,
|
%
|
New
platform
revenue
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
Change
|
New
platform
revenue
(numerator)
|
33,024
|
33,061
|
-
|
145,521
|
142,284
|
2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Television advertising revenue
|
137,391
|
151,873
|
(10
%)
|
768,036
|
859,598
|
(11
%)
|
Television subscriber revenue
|
126,466
|
127,715
|
(1
%)
|
502,257
|
518,483
|
(3
%)
|
Total Television
advertising
and
subscriber
revenue
(denominator)
|
263,857
|
279,588
|
(6
%)
|
1,270,293
|
1,378,081
|
(8
%)
|
New
platform
revenue
percentage
|
13
%
|
12
%
|
|
11
%
|
10
%
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
Adjusted
Net
Income
(Loss) Attributable
to
Shareholders
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net income
(loss)
attributable
to
shareholders
|
50,412
|
(367,065)
|
(428,724)
|
(245,058)
|
Adjustments,
net
of
income
tax:
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill,
broadcast
licence
and
other
asset impairment
|
73,500
|
348,597
|
578,453
|
348,597
|
Debt refinancing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,526)
|
Gain on disposition
|
(136,479)
|
-
|
(136,479)
|
-
|
Restructuring
and other
costs
|
3,492
|
1,352
|
15,303
|
5,925
|
Adjusted
net
income
(loss) attributable
to
shareholders
|
(9,075)
|
(17,116)
|
28,553
|
106,938
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$0.25
|
($1.82)
|
($2.15)
|
($1.19)
|
Adjustments,
net
of
income
tax:
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill,
broadcast
licence
and
other
asset impairment
|
$0.37
|
$1.73
|
$2.90
|
$1.69
|
Debt refinancing
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
($0.01)
|
Gain on disposition
|
($0.68)
|
-
|
($0.68)
|
-
|
Restructuring
and other
costs
|
$0.02
|
$0.01
|
$0.07
|
$0.03
|
Adjusted
basic earnings
(loss)
per
share
|
($0.04)
|
($0.08)
|
$0.14
|
$0.52
|
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
August 31,
|
August 31,
|
Free
Cash Flow
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash
provided
by
(used
in):
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
activities
|
37,334
|
55,835
|
122,667
|
216,835
|
Investing activities
|
135,492
|
(11,442)
|
125,274
|
25,172
|
Add
(deduct):
cash
used
in
(provided
by)
business
acquisitions,
divestitures and strategic investments (1)
|
172,826
|
44,393
|
247,941
|
242,007
|
(141,172)
|
320
|
(141,101)
|
(2,422)
|
Free
cash flow
|
31,654
|
44,713
|
106,840
|
239,585
|
(1)
|
Strategic
investments
are
comprised
of
investments
in
venture
funds
and
associated
companies.
|
(unaudited
-
in
thousands
of
Canadian dollars)
|
As
at
August 31,
|
As
at
August 31,
|
Net
Debt and
Net Debt
to
Segment Profit
|
2023
|
2022
|
Total
debt,
net
of
unamortized
financing
fees
and
prepayment
options
|
1,092,384
|
1,261,650
|
Lease
liabilities
|
126,084
|
134,369
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(56,163)
|
(54,912)
|
Net debt (numerator)
|
1,162,305
|
1,341,107
|
Segment
profit (denominator)
(1)
|
334,005
|
443,643
|
Net
debt to
segment
profit
|
3.48
|
3.02
|
Proforma
net
debt
to
segment profit
(2)
|
3.62
|
3.02
|
(1)
|
Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
|
(2)
|
Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc. for the most recent four quarters.
SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)
MENAFN27102023003732001241ID1107318253