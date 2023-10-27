CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Consolidated revenue was flat for the quarter and decreased 5% for the year

Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 18% for the quarter and 25% for the year

Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 14% for the quarter and 22% for the year

Net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million ($0.25 per share basic) for the quarter, which includes gain on business divestiture of $142.3 million and impairment charges of $100.0 million related to broadcast license and brands and trade marks. Net loss attributable to shareholders of $428.7 million ($2.15 loss per share basic) for the year, which includes a gain on business divestiture of $142.3 million as well as non-cash impairment charges of $690.0 million for the year

Proforma net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.62 times at August 31, 2023, which excludes contributions to segment profit from business divestiture, up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022, and down from 3.85 times at the end of the third quarter

Free cash flow(1) of $31.7 million for the quarter and $106.8 million for the year Corus suspends dividend; intends to redirect capital to debt repayment TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Corus

Entertainment

Inc.

(TSX: CJR.B) announced its fourth quarter and year end financial results today. "Our fourth quarter results reflect ongoing weakness in the advertising economy further impacted by more recent distortions resulting from the

WGA

and

SAG-AFTRA strikes that persisted much longer than anticipated," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on what we can control as we navigate through these challenges. We will prudently redirect capital from dividends to debt repayment. Our intense pursuit of efficiencies and improved productivity is resulting in significant expense reductions as we streamline our operating model and evolve our business into a multi-platform aggregator of premium video with leading cross platform monetization capabilities. Corus will benefit from a more normalized content supply in the quarters ahead

with

an improved cost structure as we await a concurrent improvement in the advertising economy." Financial Highlights



Three months ended

August

31,

% Year ended August 31, % (in

thousands

of

Canadian

dollars except

per

share amounts) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue











Television 314,232 314,170 0

% 1,408,468 1,492,708 (6

%) Radio 24,611 25,424 (3

%) 102,772 105,878 (3

%)

338,843 339,594 (0

%) 1,511,240 1,598,586 (5

%)









Segment

profit

(loss) (1)











Television 49,774 59,018 (16

%) 340,580 458,145 (26

%) Radio 2,976 1,729 72

% 13,460 13,267 1

% Corporate (6,477) (4,558) (42

%) (20,035) (27,769) 28

%

46,273 56,189 (18

%) 334,005 443,643 (25

%)









Segment

profit

margin (1)











Television 16

% 19

%

24

% 31

%

Radio 12

% 7

%

13

% 13

%

Consolidated 14

% 17

%

22

% 28

%











Net

income

(loss) attributable

to

shareholders 50,412 (367,065)

(428,724) (245,058)

Adjusted

net income

(loss)

attributable

to

shareholders

(1) (9,075) (17,116) 47

% 28,553 106,938 (73

%)









Basic

earnings (loss) per share $0.25 ($1.82)

($2.15) ($1.19)

Adjusted

basic

earnings

(loss)

per

share (1) ($0.04) ($0.08)

$0.14 $0.52

Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share $0.25 ($1.82)

($2.15) ($1.19)











Free

cash

flow

(1) 31,654 44,713 (29

%) 106,840 239,585 (55

%)

(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue



Three months ended

August

31, % Year ended

August

31, % (in

thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue

314,232





1,408,468



Television 314,170 0

% 1,492,708 (6

%) Advertising 137,391 151,873 (10

%) 768,036 859,598 (11

%) Subscriber 126,466 127,715 (1

%) 502,257 518,483 (3

%) Distribution,

production

and

other 50,375 34,582 46

% 138,175 114,627 21

% Radio 24,611 25,424 (3

%) 102,772 105,878 (3

%) Total

Revenue 338,843 339,594 (0

%) 1,511,240 1,598,586 (5

%)









Optimized

advertising

revenue

(1) 55

% 50

% (2

%) 54

% 43

% 11

% New

platform

revenue

(1) 13

% 12

% - 11

% 10

% 2

%

(1) Optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS.

For definitions and explanations, see the

discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights



Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company launched its Fall 2023 schedule for Global TV, its Specialty networks and STACKTV, implemented cost savings initiatives, completed the sale of Toon Boom Animation Inc. and used the net proceeds from the sale to pay down bank debt. The Company continues to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment as well as the impact of U.S. media industry labour strikes on its programming supply.



Global confirmed its Fall 2023 schedule of new and returning programming. Global announced its Fall 2023 slate of premieres, including top reality show Survivor, new original drama Robyn Hood and the Canadian broadcast premiere of hit U.S. series Yellowstone.

Corus completed the sale of its animation software business; net proceeds used to repay outstanding bank debt. Corus completed the sale of Toon Boom Animation Inc. to Integrated Media Company on August 23, 2023 for net proceeds of $141.2 million.

Entertainment Tonight Canada end of production announced. The final new episode aired on October 6, 2023, with the decision to end production of the daily entertainment newsmagazine show being due to production costs and a challenging advertising environment. Corus Studios and Nikki Ray Media Agency announced four new TV movies set to premiere in 2024. Represented internationally by Corus Studios, the made-for-tv movie franchise The Love Club Moms will premiere on W Network and STACKTV in 2024.

Financial Highlights



Free cash flow(1) of $31.7 million in Q4 and $106.8 million for the year compared to $44.7 million and $239.6 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow(1) for the fourth quarter is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $18.5 million as the net proceeds from the sale of Toon Boom Animation Inc. on August 23, 2023 of $141.2 million that were used to pay down bank debt are not included in free cash flow(1). The decrease in free cash flow(1) for the year ended August 31, 2023 is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $94.2 million, that excludes the net proceeds from the sale of Toon Boom Animation Inc. and cash provided by investing activities in the prior year ended August 31, 2022, related to a $43.5 million non-recurring venture fund distribution.

Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.48 times at August 31, 2023. Proforma net debt to segment profit(2) was 3.62 times at August 31, 2023, up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022, however lower than at the end of the third quarter of 3.85 times. The main driver of the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit(1) for the most recent four quarters. As of August 31, 2023, the Company had $56.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $300.0 million available under its Revolving Facility, $285.9 million of which could be drawn.

Dividends

In fiscal 2024, the Company announced its Board of Directors has prudently suspended the dividend to redirect the use of free cash flow(1) from dividends to debt repayment given the impact of continuing macroeconomic uncertainty, and the impact of the extended Writer's Guild of America ("WGA") strike (resolved on October 9, 2023) and the ongoing labour action of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists ("SAG-AFTRA") on audience levels, advertising demand and revenue.

(1)

Free cash flow, segment profit, net debt to segment profit and proforma net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key

Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis

in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2022 ("2022 MD&A"). (2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc. for the most recent four quarters.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financialstatements and accompanying notes for the three months and year ended August 31, 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at

in the

Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at .

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for October 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: . You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the

Corus website beginning October 27, 2023, at m or accessible by telephone until November 3, 2023, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 367305#. More information can be found on the

Corus Entertainment website at in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2022 MD&A, as filed at

on October 24, 2022.

As discussed further in the 2022 MD&A, the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, including current ongoing factors that can create or exacerbate recessionary conditions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, including on advertising and marketing, resulting in changes to demand for

Corus' product and services offerings. The continued elevated consumer price index inflation also affects the Company's business, operations and financial performance through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of programming, services and labour, reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability. Although the

WGA strike was resolved on October 9, 2023, the continued labour action of the SAG-AFTRA will continue to impact

the majority of scripted productions world-wide that employ SAG-AFTRA talent. This will impact the timing of premium content premieres and types of programming on the Company's services in the coming months, which may negatively impact audience levels and may result in decreased revenue or profitability.

Other financial risks which may be related to or elevated by the foregoing include leverage risk related to the Company's financial covenants and debt servicing payments, requirements and compliance under its credit facility, and impacts thereof; the volatility of the market price for the Company's Class B Non-Voting Shares, which can be impacted by factors beyond the Company's control and which can decline even if the Company's operating results, underlying asset values or prospects have not changed; and risks related to the payment, amount or timing of dividends. Please see the 2022 MD&A for a full discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Outlook

Given continuing macroeconomic uncertainty and its impact on advertising demand, combined with the extended WGA strike (resolved on October 9, 2023) and

ongoing labour action of SAG-AFTRA, which impedes the Company's ability to deliver new episodes of scripted programming on television, resulting in lower audience levels and advertising demand, the Company expects its Television advertising revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 will decline in the range of 15-20% compared to the prior year. Amortization of program rights is expected to decline by a similar range along with the further implementation of additional cost management initiatives. The Company has suspended its dividend and intends to redirect the use of free cash flow from dividends on Class A and Class B shares to debt repayment. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macro-environment and the normalization of program supply over the medium term, visibility remains limited at this time.

Use of

Non-GAAP

Financial Measures

This

press

release includes

the

non-GAAP or

non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit,

proforma net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or

non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or

non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with

IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with,

IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three months and year ended August 31, 2023, which is available on

Corus' website at as well as on SEDAR at .

Caution

Concerning

Forward-Looking

Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2024, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2022 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2022. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws,

Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About

Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit .

CORUS

ENTERTAINMENT

INC.



INTERIM

CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS

OF

FINANCIAL

POSITION



(unaudited

-

in thousands

of

Canadian dollars) As

at

August 31, As at August 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 56,163 54,912 Accounts receivable 295,175 311,015 Income

taxes

recoverable 21,597 17,180 Prepaid

expenses

and other

assets 21,285 21,423 Total current

assets 394,220 404,530 Tax credits receivable 44,270 32,744 Investments

and

other assets 74,415 63,931 Property, plant

and

equipment 268,214 294,026 Program rights 668,976 660,722 Film investments 53,085 59,122 Intangibles 1,198,229 1,937,104 Deferred

income

tax assets 44,653 50,301

2,746,062 3,502,480

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts

payable

and

accrued

liabilities 565,052 526,899 Current

portion

of

long-term

debt 13,434 15,574 Provisions 9,811 8,540 Total

current liabilities 588,297 551,013 Long-term debt 1,078,950 1,246,076 Other

long-term

liabilities 316,912 376,570 Provisions 9,041 9,830 Deferred

income

tax liabilities 293,862 415,010 Total

liabilities 2,287,062 2,598,499

EQUITY



Share

capital 281,052 781,918 Contributed surplus 2,012,936 1,511,481 Accumulated deficit (2,014,077) (1,574,358) Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,841 33,000 Total equity attributable to shareholders 317,752 752,041 Equity

attributable

to

non-controlling

interests 141,248 151,940 Total

equity 459,000 903,981

2,746,062 3,502,480

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT

INC.







INTERIM

CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS

OF

INCOME

(LOSS)

AND

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME

(LOSS)

Three months ended

August

31 , Year ended

August 31 , (unaudited

-

in

thousands

of

Canadian

dollars

except

per

share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 338,843 339,594 1,511,240 1,598,586 Direct

cost

of

sales,

general and

administrative

expenses 292,570 283,405 1,177,235 1,154,943 Depreciation

and

amortization 37,051 39,857 157,645 156,937 Interest expense 33,009 27,313 135,410 107,108 Goodwill,

broadcast

licence

and

other

asset impairment 100,000 350,000 690,000 350,000 Debt refinancing - - - (3,428) Restructuring

and

other costs 5,023 1,839 20,569 8,062 Gain on disposition (142,288) - (142,288) - Other

expense

(income),

net (10,094) 9,255 (3,670) 16,847 Income

(loss)

before income

taxes 23,572 (372,075) (523,661) (191,883) Income

tax

expense

(recovery) (25,046) (5,968) (100,806) 40,355 Net

income (loss)

for

the period 48,618 (366,107) (422,855) (232,238)

Other

comprehensive

income (loss),

net

of

income

taxes







Items

that

may

be

reclassified

subsequently

to

income (loss):







Unrealized

change

in

fair

value of

cash

flow hedges 3,190 (116) 4,945 4,891 Unrealized

foreign currency

translation

adjustment (99) 1,256 1,067 1,296

3,091 1,140 6,012 6,187 Items

that

will not

be

reclassified

to

income

(loss):







Unrealized

change

in

fair

value of

financial

assets 95 (17) (1,171) 5,002 Actuarial

gain (loss)

on

post-retirement

benefit

plans 9,632 (2,461) 9,601 4,466

9,727 (2,478) 8,430 9,468 Other

comprehensive

income

(loss),

net

of

income taxes 12,818 (1,338) 14,442 15,655 Comprehensive

income (loss)

for

the period 61,436 (367,445) (408,413) (216,583)









Net

income

(loss) attributable

to:







Shareholders 50,412 (367,065) (428,724) (245,058) Non-controlling interests (1,794) 958 5,869 12,820

48,618 (366,107) (422,855) (232,238)









Comprehensive

income

(loss) attributable

to:







Shareholders 63,230 (368,403) (414,282) (229,403) Non-controlling interests (1,794) 958 5,869 12,820

61,436 (367,445) (408,413) (216,583)









Earnings

(loss)

per

share

attributable

to

shareholders:







Basic $0.25 ($1.82) ($2.15) ($1.19) Diluted $0.25 ($1.82) ($2.15) ($1.19)

CORUS

ENTERTAINMENT

INC.













INTERIM

CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS

OF

CHANGES

IN

EQUITY





(unaudited

-

in thousands

of

Canadian dollars)



Share

capital



Contributed surplus



Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income

Total equity

attributable to

shareholders

Non-

controlling

interests





Total equity As at August 31, 2022 781,918 1,511,481 (1,574,358) 33,000 752,041 151,940 903,981 Comprehensive income (loss) - - (428,724) 14,442 (414,282) 5,869 (408,413) Dividends declared - - (23,475) - (23,475) (17,366) (40,841) Reduction

of

stated capital (500,000) 500,000 - - - - - Change

in

fair

value

of

put

option

liability

-

-

(347)

-

(347)

176

(171) Shares

repurchased

under normal

course issuer bid ("NCIB")

(3,090)

1,119

-

-

(1,971)

-

(1,971) Reversal of automatic share

purchase commitment

2,224

(504)

-

-

1,720

-

1,720 Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit

plans

-

-

9,601

(9,601)

-

-

- Share-based

compensation

expense - 840 - - 840 - 840 Reallocation

of

equity interest - - 3,226 - 3,226 (3,226) - Equity

funding

by

a

non-controlling

interest

-

-

-

-

-

3,855

3,855 As

at

August 31,

2023 281,052 2,012,936 (2,014,077) 37,841 317,752 141,248 459,000







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Share

capital





Contributed surplus





Accumulated deficit

Accumulated other

comprehensive income





Total equity

attributable to

shareholders





Non-

controlling

interests





Total equity As at August 31, 2021 816,189 1,512,431 (1,282,897) 21,811 1,067,534 152,829 1,220,363 Comprehensive income (loss) - - (245,058) 15,655 (229,403) 12,820 (216,583) Dividends declared - - (49,561) - (49,561) (19,772) (69,333) Business acquisition - - - - - 864 864 Change

in

fair

value

of

put

option

liability

-

-

(1,308)

-

(1,308)

(520)

(1,828) Shares

repurchased

under normal

course issuer bid

(32,047)

(2,719)

-

-

(34,766)

-

(34,766) Share repurchase commitment

under NCIB

(2,224)

504

-

-

(1,720)

-

(1,720) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit

plans

-

-

4,466

(4,466)

-

-

- Share-based

compensation

expense - 1,265 - - 1,265 - 1,265 Equity

funding

by

a

non-controlling

interest

-

-

-

-

-

5,719

5,719 As at August 31, 2022 781,918 1,511,481 (1,574,358) 33,000 752,041 151,940 903,981

CORUS

ENTERTAINMENT

INC.







INTERIM

CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Three

months

ended Year ended

August 31, August 31, (unaudited

-

in

thousands

of

Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING

ACTIVITIES







Net

income

(loss) for

the

period 48,618 (366,107) (422,855) (232,238) Adjustments

to

reconcile

net

income

(loss) to

cash

flow

from

operations:







Amortization

of

program

rights 140,491 133,597 595,179 559,810 Amortization

of

film investments 14,056 4,794 36,760 23,929 Depreciation

and

amortization 37,051 39,857 157,645 156,937 Deferred

income

tax recovery (24,327) (3,095) (124,516) (10,437) Goodwill,

broadcast

licence

and

other

asset impairment 100,000 350,000 690,000 350,000 Gain on business divestiture (142,288) - (142,288) - Share-based

compensation

expense 278 330 840 1,265 Imputed

interest 12,516 11,234 57,547 46,201 Debt refinancing - - - (3,428) Payment

of

program

rights (180,303) (160,640) (674,535) (564,214) Net

spend

on

film investments (5,392) (1,771) (60,341) (41,168) Other 189 1,802 1,345 7,628 Cash

flow

from operations 889 10,001 114,781 294,285 Net

change

in

non-cash

working

capital

balances

related

to

operations 36,445 45,834 7,886 (77,450) Cash

provided

by

operating

activities 37,334 55,835 122,667 216,835

INVESTING

ACTIVITIES







Additions

to

property,

plant

and

equipment (4,381) (8,944) (13,302) (17,810) Proceeds

from

sale of

property - 174 736 299 Business

divestiture,

net

of

divested

cash 141,172 - 141,172 - Business

combination,

net of

cash

acquired - - - 3,606 Venture fund distribution - - - 43,478 Net

cash

flows for

intangibles,

investments

and

other

assets (1,299) (2,672) (3,332) (4,401) Cash

provided

by

(used

in)

investing

activities 135,492 (11,442) 125,274 25,172

FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease

in

bank loans (159,469) (7,216) (171,742) (354,846) Financing fees - - (998) (5,892) Issuance

of

senior unsecured

notes - - - 250,000 Share

repurchase

under NCIB - (11,610) (2,045) (34,691) Equity

funding

by

a

non-controlling

interest - - 3,855 3,742 Payment

of

lease liabilities (4,560) (4,422) (17,943) (17,031) Dividends paid (5,979) (12,150) (35,923) (49,561) Dividends

paid

to

non-controlling

interests (1,616) (5,627) (17,366) (19,772) Other (1,212) (149) (4,528) (2,729) Cash

used

in

financing

activities (172,836) (41,174) (246,690) (230,780) Net

change in

cash and

cash equivalents

during the period (10) 3,219 1,251 11,227 Cash

and

cash equivalents,

beginning

of

the

period 56,173 51,693 54,912 43,685 Cash

and cash equivalents, end of the period 56,163 54,912 56,163 54,912

CORUS

ENTERTAINMENT

INC.







BUSINESS

SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited

-

in thousands

of

Canadian dollars)







Three

months

ended August

31,

2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 314,232 24,611 - 338,843 Direct

cost

of

sales,

general and

administrative

expenses 264,458 21,635 6,477 292,570 Segment

profit

(loss)(1) 49,774 2,976 (6,477) 46,273 Depreciation

and

amortization





37,051 Interest expense





33,009 Goodwill,

broadcast

licence

and

other

asset impairment





100,000 Restructuring

and

other costs





5,023 Gain on disposition





(142,288) Other

income,

net





(10,094) Income

before income

taxes





23,572 Three

months

ended August

31,

2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 314,170 25,424 - 339,594 Direct

cost

of

sales,

general and

administrative

expenses 255,152 23,695 4,558 283,405 Segment

profit

(loss)(1) 59,018 1,729 (4,558) 56,189 Depreciation

and

amortization





39,857 Interest expense





27,313 Goodwill,

broadcast

licence

and

other

asset impairment





350,000 Restructuring

and

other costs





1,839 Other

expense,

net





9,255 Loss

before income

taxes





(372,075)

Year ended August 31, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 1,408,468 102,772 - 1,511,240 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

1,067,888 89,312 20,035 1,177,235 Segment profit (loss)(1) 340,580 13,460 (20,035) 334,005 Depreciation and amortization





157,645 Interest expense





135,410 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment





690,000 Restructuring and other costs





20,569 Gain on disposition





(142,288) Other income, net





(3,670) Loss before income taxes





(523,661)









Year ended August 31, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 1,492,708 105,878 - 1,598,586 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 1,034,563 92,611 27,769 1,154,943 Segment profit (loss)(1) 458,145 13,267 (27,769) 443,643 Depreciation and amortization





156,937 Interest expense





107,108 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment





350,000 Debt refinancing





(3,428) Restructuring and other costs





8,062 Other expense, net





16,847 Loss before income taxes





(191,883)

(1)

Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by

IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance

Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE









Three months ended

August

31,

Year ended

August

31,

(unaudited

-

in

thousands

of

Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Advertising 160,732 175,964 865,633 960,192 Subscriber 126,466 127,715 502,257 518,483 Distribution,

production

and

other 51,645 35,915 143,350 119,911

338,843 339,594 1,511,240 1,598,586

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES















Three months ended



Year ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) August 31, % August 31,

% Optimized

advertising

revenue 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Optimized

advertising

revenue

(numerator) 74,995 76,660 (2

%) 411,461 371,540 11

% Television advertising

revenue

(denominator) 137,391 151,873 (10

%) 768,036 859,598 (11

%) Optimized

advertising

revenue

percentage 55

% 50

%

54

% 43

%





Three

months

ended

Year ended

(unaudited

-

in

thousands

of

Canadian

dollars,

except

percentages) August 31, % August 31, % New

platform

revenue 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change New

platform

revenue

(numerator) 33,024 33,061 - 145,521 142,284 2

%













Television advertising revenue 137,391 151,873 (10

%) 768,036 859,598 (11

%) Television subscriber revenue 126,466 127,715 (1

%) 502,257 518,483 (3

%) Total Television

advertising

and

subscriber

revenue

(denominator) 263,857 279,588 (6

%) 1,270,293 1,378,081 (8

%) New

platform

revenue

percentage 13

% 12

%

11

% 10

%





Three months ended

Year ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

August 31,

August 31,

Adjusted

Net

Income

(Loss) Attributable

to

Shareholders 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income

(loss)

attributable

to

shareholders 50,412 (367,065) (428,724) (245,058) Adjustments,

net

of

income

tax:











Goodwill,

broadcast

licence

and

other

asset impairment 73,500 348,597 578,453 348,597 Debt refinancing - - - (2,526) Gain on disposition (136,479) - (136,479) - Restructuring

and other

costs 3,492 1,352 15,303 5,925 Adjusted

net

income

(loss) attributable

to

shareholders (9,075) (17,116) 28,553 106,938 Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.25 ($1.82) ($2.15) ($1.19) Adjustments,

net

of

income

tax:











Goodwill,

broadcast

licence

and

other

asset impairment $0.37 $1.73 $2.90 $1.69 Debt refinancing - - - ($0.01) Gain on disposition ($0.68) - ($0.68) - Restructuring

and other

costs $0.02 $0.01 $0.07 $0.03 Adjusted

basic earnings

(loss)

per

share ($0.04) ($0.08) $0.14 $0.52



Three months ended Year ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) August 31, August 31, Free

Cash Flow 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash

provided

by

(used

in):







Operating

activities 37,334 55,835 122,667 216,835 Investing activities 135,492 (11,442) 125,274 25,172

Add

(deduct):

cash

used

in

(provided

by)

business

acquisitions,

divestitures and strategic investments (1) 172,826 44,393 247,941 242,007 (141,172) 320 (141,101) (2,422) Free

cash flow 31,654 44,713 106,840 239,585

(1) Strategic

investments

are

comprised

of

investments

in

venture

funds

and

associated

companies.

(unaudited

-

in

thousands

of

Canadian dollars) As

at

August 31, As

at

August 31, Net

Debt and

Net Debt

to

Segment Profit 2023 2022 Total

debt,

net

of

unamortized

financing

fees

and

prepayment

options 1,092,384 1,261,650 Lease

liabilities 126,084 134,369 Cash and cash equivalents (56,163) (54,912) Net debt (numerator) 1,162,305 1,341,107 Segment

profit (denominator)

(1) 334,005 443,643 Net

debt to

segment

profit 3.48 3.02 Proforma

net

debt

to

segment profit

(2) 3.62 3.02

(1)

Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Fourth Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders. (2) Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc. for the most recent four quarters.

