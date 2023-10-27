Ophthalmics Collaboration And Licensing Deals Directory 2016-2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The biopharmaceutical industry's ophthalmics sector has witnessed significant collaboration and licensing deals between leading companies, and a comprehensive report titled "Ophthalmics Collaboration and Licensing Deals" offers unprecedented access to insights about these agreements.

This updated report covers ophthalmics deals from 2016 to 2023, providing valuable details about deal payment terms and other critical aspects. Understanding the flexibility of negotiated deal terms is crucial for those involved in dealmaking, as it provides essential insights into the negotiation process and expectations regarding terms.

While smaller companies often seek payment details, the devil is in the details of how payments are triggered and rights are transferred, which contract documents can provide, unlike press releases or databases.

This report is a valuable resource for professionals in the biopharma industry, offering insights into ophthalmics deal trends and structures, collaboration and licensing deal records, leading deals by value, and the most active licensing dealmakers.

Understanding the precise terms of these agreements can help in due diligence, assessing the suitability of proposed deal terms for partner companies, and saving significant research time.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals since 2016.

Financial terms included where available.

Links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents.

Trends in ophthalmics dealmaking analyzed.

Top 25 most active biopharma companies in ophthalmics dealmaking reviewed.

Directory of ophthalmics deals organized by therapeutic target. Tables and figures illustrating dealmaking trends and activities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in ophthalmics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Ophthalmics partnering over the years

2.3. Ophthalmics partnering by deal type

2.4. Ophthalmics partnering by industry sector

2.5. Ophthalmics partnering by stage of development

2.6. Ophthalmics partnering by technology type

2.7. Ophthalmics partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for ophthalmics partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for ophthalmics partnering

3.3. Ophthalmics partnering headline values

3.4. Ophthalmics deal upfront payments

3.5. Ophthalmics deal milestone payments

3.6. Ophthalmics royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading ophthalmics deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in ophthalmics partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in ophthalmics

4.4. Top ophthalmics deals by value

Chapter 5 - Ophthalmics contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ophthalmics partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Ophthalmics dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by ophthalmics therapeutic target

Deal Directory

Deal directory - Ophthalmics deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2023

Deal directory - Ophthalmics deals by technology type 2016 to 2023

Companies Mentioned



Biohealth Innovation

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Eastman Chemical Company

Apexian Pharmaceuticals

Ping An Ventures

Eversana

Narayana Nethralaya Foundation

BLP Management

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Covenant Surgical Partners

GHO Capital

SBI Capital Markets

Nevakar

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Ewopharma

KC Pharmaceuticals

LV Prasad Eye Institute

Cerevast Therapeutics

Foundation Fighting Blindness

Simulations Plus

Laboratoires Thea

LambdaVision

Bluejay Diagnostics

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Evergaze

Columbia Technology Ventures

Columbia University

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Aker BioMarine

Aura Biosciences

AXIM Biotechnologies

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Tangible Science

ThromboGenics

Andrec

Evotec

Iveric Bio

Nordic Prime

Bionic Sight

Iconic Therapeutics

Arctic Vision

Cyclica

American Academy of Ophthalmology

Kali Care

Cell Care Therapeutics

ArcticDx

Wallace H. Coulter Foundation

Advanced Dosage Forms

AOAExcel

Changchun High & New Technology Industries

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary Massachusetts General Hospital

