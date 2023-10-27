Clearwater Marine Aquarium Dives Into A New Era Of Employee Benefits With Tootris Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces partnership with TOOTRiS to provide Child Care Benefits to their employees.

Aquarium employees being provided comprehensive Child Care Benefits

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Clearwater Marine Aquarium, a world-renowned marine life conservation and education organization, is making waves in the employee benefits landscape with its progressive partnership with TOOTRiS , a national leader in innovative Child Care Benefits. This pioneering collaboration is set to transform the standards of workplace support, attract top-tier talent, and address a pressing need within the industry.

In the competitive world of marine conservation, finding and retaining the best talent is crucial. A recent study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the demand for professionals in the marine biology field is projected to grow by 5% over the next decade. However, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, like many organizations in the industry, has grappled with a pressing issue that affects its workforce - Child Care.

Shocking Statistics Highlighting the Child Care Challenge in the Industry:

Child Care Gap: According to a Stanford study, a staggering 75% of working parents struggle to find reliable Child Care services. This challenge is particularly pronounced in industries like marine conservation, where irregular schedules and seasonal work can complicate Child Care arrangements.

Workforce Attrition: Companies without comprehensive Child Care support lose talented employees and productivity due to family-related issues. Almost half of all working parents report that the hours they can work are compromised due to inadequate Child Care, causing them to voluntarily reduce their hours, have their hours cut at work, or to go part-time.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium understands the critical role its dedicated employees play in fulfilling its mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine life, as well as educating the public about the importance of ocean conservation. To help them address the Child Care challenge and attract top talent, CMA is partnering with TOOTRiS to provide innovative Child Care Benefits to its workforce.

"At Clearwater Marine Aquarium, our employees are the heart and soul of our organization. We recognize the challenges they face in balancing their commitment to marine conservation with their responsibilities as parents,” said Stephanie Jones, HR Director.“By partnering with TOOTRiS, we empower our team to excel in their roles while ensuring their children receive the highest quality care."

What Does the TOOTRiS Partnership Mean for CMA Employees?

Under the partnership, Clearwater Marine Aquarium employees will have premium access to TOOTRiS, the nation's largest Child Care Benefits platform, enabling them to quickly search, vet, and enroll their children with licensed providers in real-time. With the flexibility to choose Child Care solutions that suit their unique family needs and work schedules, Clearwater Marine Aquarium employees can focus on their critical work and have peace of mind when it comes to their children's well-being.

"TOOTRiS is thrilled to partner with Clearwater Marine Aquarium in this exciting venture to support their incredible team,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood.“Together, we are providing a model for the industry and the community, showing that Child Care solutions can be innovative, flexible, and tailored to the needs of dedicated employees."

Clearwater Marine Aquarium's visionary partnership with TOOTRiS is set to make waves not only in the marine conservation industry but across all sectors. By addressing the pressing issue of Child Care, Clearwater Marine Aquarium is not only attracting top talent but also leading the way in supporting its employees' work-life balance.



About Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to preserve our marine life and environment while inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release. CMA is home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, nurse sharks, and more. CMA is a recognized leader in marine life rescue, rehabilitation, and release. Learn more at .

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

