Business Reporter: Demonstrating To Customers That They Are In A Safe Online Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How meeting the requirements of a certified badge can help build trust

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Kristi Melani, Chief Marketing Officer and GTM Strategy at Telesign explains why businesses shouldn't put the responsibility of digital safety completely on the consumer. Statistics show that about half of consumers feel concerned about online fraud, and, indeed, losses of individuals who have fallen victim to fraud can amount to £1.000 or even more. As Melani has pointed out,“if a consumer is defrauded during or after a transaction, they will blame the business,” feeling that it hasn't done enough to protect them. Security should particularly play a central role in developing mobile applications, as their users are more susceptible to distractions while multitasking, and, therefore, to fraud too.It's also important, however, that online merchants and service providers can strike the right balance between the speed of transactions and security. Digital security tools should operate behind the scenes without consumers noticing or interacting with them. The Trust Certified badge that Telesign awards to organisations with strong levels of security in place can serve for online customers and clients as a guide regarding which vendors or providers they should choose to be confident that their money and data are in safe hands. The Trust Certified badge is part of a new initiative launched by Telesign called the Continuous Trust Authority , which also includes insights from the Trust Alliance, a community of thought-leaders in the digital trust and identity space who share best practices on fraud detection and prevention.To find out more about how you can build trust with your customers against online fraud, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About TelesignTelesign provides Continuous TrustTM to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world's mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company's powerful machine learning and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.Learn more at and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter at @Telesign.

Business Reporter

Press

+ +44 20 8349 6488

email us here