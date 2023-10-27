City Of Horseshoe Bay, TX, Expands Asset Management Partnership With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City will gain access to software for work order automation, connecting key stakeholders and improving decision-making through macro-level reporting.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to modernize work order and asset management at its water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, the City of Horseshoe Bay, TX, was looking for an innovative software solution. The City decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov , a trusted provider of asset management solutions for other City services.Located an hour from Austin, the City of Horseshoe Bay is a dynamic leader in local government, consistently pushing for technological progress within its operations. In its search for a system to manage assets at its water and wastewater plants, the City wanted a platform that could eliminate the need for paper, automate workflows, and seamlessly integrate GIS data. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov emerged as the perfect fit, thanks to its ability to create a unified system of record for all asset management and work order needs and the strong existing partnership the City already has with the company.With the expansion of Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Horseshoe Bay is set to modernize asset management at its water and wastewater plants. The City will soon have access to cutting-edge technology for work order automation, connecting key department stakeholders and improving decision-making through macro-level reporting. Additionally, the system's mobile application has the potential to enhance field operations, making daily tasks smoother and more efficient for all involved in water and wastewater management.The City of Horseshoe Bay joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

