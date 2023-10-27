Anderson County, SC, Expands Opengov Partnership To Include Permitting And Licensing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new software will potentially allow reviewers to approve applications 5x faster and reduce 80% of in-office traffic.

SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to streamline digital inspections and reduce time spent on data entry, Anderson County, SC, was on the hunt for a new system. The County found what it needed by expanding its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's counties.Known for its pioneering use of hydroelectric power, Anderson County is a bustling hub that serves a diverse community, constantly striving to enhance service delivery for residents. In its search for a new system, the County wanted a platform that could eliminate the need for handwritten documents and automate cross-departmental internal approvals. It also wanted a system with automated workflows, inspections, and document issuance to reduce operational bottlenecks. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing distinguished itself for the ability to offer a 24/7 online resident portal and significantly speed the application process, ensuring a seamless experience for residents and staff.By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Anderson County will be upgrading its approach to permitting and licensing, potentially allowing reviewers to approve applications 5x faster and reducing 80% of in-office traffic. The shift also has the potential to cut inspectors' route planning and data entry time from two hours to a mere five to ten minutes.Anderson County joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

