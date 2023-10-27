Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market

Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2024-2032

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled,“Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Size , Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2024-2032′′, the global bovine respiratory disease treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2024 and 2032. Aided by the mounting demand for effective veterinary treatments and the escalating cases of respiratory diseases in cattle, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2032.Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is a multifactorial and complex disorder affecting the lower respiratory tract and lungs of cattle, commonly resulting from a combination of bacterial infection, viral involvement, and stressful conditions. It significantly impacts the health of the animals and is a major concern for the livestock industry due to its considerable economic losses. Treatments include various antibiotics, vaccines, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) used individually or in combination to manage and prevent the disease.The escalating instances of bovine respiratory diseases are a significant driver for the global bovine respiratory disease treatment market growth. With intensifying animal farming practices and rising global meat consumption, there has been a substantial rise in cases of BRD, leading to a surge in demand for effective veterinary treatments. The growing awareness about the disease and its economic impact has also led to increased attention to disease prevention and treatment, enhancing the market growth.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@The expanding applications of various treatment methods in veterinary practices also significantly boost the bovine respiratory disease treatment market development. Antibiotics are extensively used for their bactericidal properties to manage the bacterial complications of BRD. Vaccines are administered for active immunisation against potential causative viruses, while NSAIDs help in reducing the inflammation and fever associated with BRD. These drugs, often used in combination, form the cornerstone of BRD treatment, fostering market growth.Moreover, the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare in livestock farming contributes to the bovine respiratory disease treatment market expansion. With the rising understanding of BRD's devastating impact on cattle health and productivity, farmers are increasingly focusing on preventive measures, including vaccination and stress management. This focus, along with the development of new and effective vaccines and drugs for BRD, further propels the market growth.In addition, the growing investment in research and development of new therapeutics and vaccines for BRD accelerates the bovine respiratory disease treatment market expansion. Various pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are exploring new molecules and treatment strategies to combat BRD, driven by the rising incidence of antibiotic resistance and the need for more effective treatments.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on disease type, drug type, end use, and region.Market Breakup by Disease Type. Pneumonia (Lower Respiratory Tract Infections). Upper Respiratory Tract Infections. DiphtheriaMarket Breakup by Drug Type. Antibiotics. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs). Vaccines. Immunomodulators. OthersMarket Breakup by End Use. Veterinary Hospitals. Veterinary Clinics. OthersMarket Breakup by Region. North America. Europe. Asia Pacific. Latin America. Middle East and AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global bovine respiratory disease treatment companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Zoetis Services LLC.. Ceva Santé Animale. Norbrook Group. 