AIA Hong Kong Tops At Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023[1] With Six Most Distinguished Accolades

Samuel Yung, Executive District Director and Honourable Advisor, Honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award Life Insurance'; Blue Cross Earns Coveted Spot as Top-three Finalist HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - AIA Hong Kong achieved outstanding results at the 'Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023' organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers with a total of six most distinguished accolades including five Grand Awards and 'Lifetime Achievement Award Life Insurance' granted for Mr. Samuel Yung, Executive District Director and Honourable Advisor of AIA Hong Kong, to recognise his substantial contributions to the insurance industry over the past few decades. Among these accolades, AIA Hong Kong has been honoured with the 'Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Product/Service Award' and the 'Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award' for the 4th and 2nd consecutive year respectively. The Company has also taken home another five top-three finalists in other award categories.







(From left to right) Mr. Samuel Yung, Executive District Director and Honourable Advisor of AIA Hong Kong; Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau; and Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, receive multiple honours at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023.

Blue Cross under AIA Group was also named a Top-three Finalist for the 'Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award', a meaningful recognition of its exceptional marketing strategies.

Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, 'Reigning in the industry's highly regarded and iconic 'Hong Kong Insurance Awards' demands extraordinary capability and superb performance. We are honoured and proud to receive multiple Grand Awards in this respected and prestigious industry award for consecutive years, which serves as strong affirmation by the industry and public of our relentless efforts in going beyond traditional insurance. At the same time, the awards are a valuable recognition of our outstanding performance on multiple fronts, including business performance, talent development, corporate social responsibility, among many others. We will continue to uphold our 'customer-centric' commitment and strive for excellence, as we proactively work with customers to tackle various challenges in life and help them live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.'

Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, said, 'It's truly a great honour for Blue Cross being recognised in the 'Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies' category. This accolade is a testament to the effectiveness of our marketing strategy that we are able to bring customers comprehensive insurance products and services experience that are closely related to their daily life through multi-channels and innovative marketing promotion. We would continue to uphold our 'customer-centric' philosophy. By understanding the needs of customer's daily life and offering them more product variety and options, we aim to offer customers the right coverage at the right budget and at the right timing.'

The awards span multiple key business areas:

Six Most Distinguished Awards:

Award

Details

AIA Hong Kong

Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Product/Service Award (4th consecutive year)

AIA Hong Kong provides one-stop group insurance, pension and employee voluntary protection corporate solutions, helping small-to-medium-sized companies and multinational corporations advance their business goals and meet their human resource objectives in a flexible and cost-effective manner.

Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award (2nd consecutive year)

AIA Hong Kong launched its youth-inspired co-creation programme competition last year which featured a kickstart fund totalling HK$2.5 million, publicity opportunities, and strategic consultations to empower young people to ignite their creative ideas into sustainable careers.

Most Innovative Product/Service Award Wealth

In response to the rising protection needs of High Net Worth customers, AIA Hong Kong leverages the competitive 'Wealth Elite 2' product series and 'AIA Alta Wealth Management Centre'2 to provide diverse value-added services, so as to create a tailor-made one-stop premier service ecosystem for customers.

Lifetime Achievement Award Life Insurance

Mr. Samuel Yung, Executive District Director and Honourable Advisor

Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year

Mr. Billy Ng, District Director

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year Intermediary

Mr. Adrian Lee, District Director



Top-three Finalist Recognitions:

Award

Details

AIA Hong Kong

Most Innovative Product/Service Award Health

'AIA Assemble'3 is a first-in-market, customisable critical illness plan that enables customers to tailor their critical illness covers and sum assured based on their individual needs and budget, thus enjoying higher levels of flexibility and freedom.

Best Partnership Project Award Life Insurance

With the increasing prevalence of cancer in the society, AIA Hong Kong strives to gain a deeper understanding of cancer trends and customers' pain points. The insurer funded The Centre for Health Systems & Policy Research, The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, The Chinese University of Hong Kong to conduct an independent study on local cancer care. The research insights not only help AIA Hong Kong devise better cancer care protection for customers, but also enable it to deliver far-reaching value at government and community levels, ultimately helping customers live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Outstanding Training & Development Award

AIA Hong Kong's AI Learning Recommendation Engine (ALRE) goes beyond general training programme and advocates a positive and sustainable learning culture. With the Company's big data analysis, it combines the financial planner's personal background and attributes to recommend highly personalised training content.

Outstanding Agent of the Year

Ms. Zoie Kwok, District Director

Outstanding Community Intermediary of the Year

Mr. Kendrick Yuen, Senior Wealth Management Manager

Blue Cross

Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award

Blue Cross's new brand campaign themed 'Just Right' embodies the insurer's brand proposition the right protection at the right time and at the right price. This message resonates perfectly with Blue Cross's customers, especially young consumers and young families, by addressing their genuine protection needs and advocating a rational approach to insurance.



Organised by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers with co-organiser South China Morning Post, 'Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023' honours industry practitioners for their top-notch performance at multiple areas. For each of the 22 award categories, a grand winner was selected from the top-three finalists. The professional panel of judges comprised notable and respected figures from across the business, academic and community sectors. The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers also launched the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for the second time this year after the honour was introduced in 2018. A special panel of judges was formed to select two awardees who have made impactful contributions to the development of Life Insurance and General Insurance in Hong Kong.

Remarks:

Another insurance company also won six accolades in the 'Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023'. AIA Alta Wealth Management Centre is only available for AIA Hong Kong financial planners and eligible clients. Can be purchased as a basic plan.

The product information in this material does not contain the full terms of the product, for the details of the product features, terms and conditions, exclusions and key product risks, customers may refer to the product brochure and policy contract of relevant products. In case customers want to read policy contract sample before making an application, they can obtain a copy from AIA. Life insurance policies are long-term contracts of insurance. Should customers surrender the policy early, they may receive an amount considerably less than the total amount of premiums paid.

Hashtag: #AIAHongKong The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About AIA Hong Kong & Macau AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have close to 17,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.5 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

1 as at 30 June 2023

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2023)

About Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ('Blue Cross') is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies.

In 2023, Blue Cross is assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of 'a+' (Excellent) by A.M. Best. In 2023, Blue Cross is assigned financial strength rating of A+ (stable outlook) and issuer credit rating of A+ (stable outlook) by S&P Global Ratings.

AIA Hong Kong

