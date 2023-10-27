Tapbit Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Enhances User Experience With New Features

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - Tapbit, a digital cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform, has released a major update aimed at improving the user experience and expanding platform capabilities.

Key changes include optimizing order types like market, limit, trigger, post-only, and take profit/stop loss orders to accommodate diverse trading strategies. Tapbit also added new cryptocurrencies, introduced a returns simulator using historical data, enlarged its order book display, and refreshed the interface.

'We prioritize customer feedback to enhance our platform's performance and user experience,' said Tapbit Head of Markets Zed Gary. 'Every upgrade serves a unique purpose in making Tapbit more competitive.'

Founded in 2021, Tapbit has attracted over 150,000 registered users and consistently ranks top 10 in liquidity on CoinMarketCap. Its copy trading feature has facilitated over 1 million trades from 300+ traders.

Tapbit maintains a $40 million insurance fund to protect users against platform-related losses. The company states its commitment to compliance policies and continuous improvement.

Tapbit is listed on CoinMarketCap . More information can be found at .

Hashtag: #Tapbit

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tapbit