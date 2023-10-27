Arup Celebrates 20 Years Of Transforming Macau

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MACAU - Media OutReach - 27 October 2023 - Arup marks its 20th anniversary in Macau with a cocktail reception, highlighting collaboration and envisioning a more sustainable future for the city within the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The event, held at MGM Cotai, gathered 180 esteemed guests from Macau and other major cities in the GBA. Speakers and attendees explored Macau's strategic position in the GBA and the vital role of the built environment industry in further driving the city's socio-economic progress and unlocking GBA's potential. The event provided an invaluable platform for the industry to engage in thought-provoking discussions and establish partnerships that will propel Macau's further development and GBA integration.

'From world-class resorts to critical infrastructure and masterplanning, over the past two decades, Arup's technical and advisory expertise has played a pivotal role in Macau's transformation into an international tourist destination. The GBA blueprint opens new horizons. With our well-established office and expertise network in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, our Macau office is instrumental in leveraging our synergistic strengths to drive long-term prosperity of the region.'

Andy Lee, East Asia Region Chair

Arup's journey in Macau started with Sands Macao, the city's first foreign entertainment development. Since then, our services and project portfolios have expanded and diversified significantly including strategic infrastructure projects such as the 4th Macau-Taipa Bridge, LRT Seac Pai Van Line and East Line. As a catalyst for the city's sustainable urban development, our visionary masterplan for the whole Macau aims to foster its transformation into a happy, smart, sustainable, and resilient city in the coming decades.

In recent years, our involvement in cross-boundary facilities and cooperation zones, such as Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Hengqin New Area urban design, has facilitated Macau's integration into the GBA, unleashing opportunities for regional synergy and cooperation.

'We look forward to continued collaboration with our clients and partners to capture the enormous opportunities presented by the GBA development, particularly in the fields of transport, city planning and design, digital innovation, climate resilience and sustainability. Together, we will realise the full potential of the GBA, and lead Macau's next phase of development.'



Philip Wong, Director, Macau Office Leader

Hashtag: #Arup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arup

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a collective of 20,000 designers, advisors and experts working across 140 countries. Founded to strive for humanity and excellence in everything that we do, we collaborate with our clients and partners, using imagination, technology and rigour to shape a better world.









Arup