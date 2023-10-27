Azerbaijan, Lithuania Discuss Issues Of Coop In Field Of Military Medicine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting between military medical specialists of the Defense
Ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania was held in Baku to exchange
experience in the field of military medicine, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on cooperation in
the field of military medicine, as well as on a number of issues of
mutual interest was held. The Lithuanian delegation was given a
briefing on the organization of medical services, as well as
military medical provision in the Azerbaijan Army.
Then the guests arrived at several military medical institutions
operating under the Medical Department and got acquainted with the
created conditions.
