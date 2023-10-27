ADA University Signs Memorandum With GL

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
GL Oil Company and ADA University have signed a Memorandum of
Understanding. The Memorandum provides for close cooperation and
joining efforts in the training and career development of students, Azernews reports.
GL is the first private local energy company in Azerbaijan and
attaches great importance to developing talented youth and creating
practical experience opportunities for students.
According to the agreement, GL and ADA University will implement
joint projects to train high-level personnel. The company will
organize knowledge exchange classes, and industrial and voluntary
internship programs in various fields for students of the
University.
CEO of GL Asif Zeynalov said that this agreement is a
manifestation of GL's corporate social responsibility as well as an
investment in Azerbaijani youth, education, and human capital:
"Against the background of mutual co-operation, the
participation of GL employees at all stages of the process of
formation of young professionals will be an interesting and useful
experience."
According to the Memorandum, GL employees, in addition to the
opportunity to take refresher courses at ADA University, will also
participate in the educational process as guest lecturers at the
university.
GL has oil and gas operations in five fields in Azerbaijan,
namely "Kursengi" and "Garabaghli" in the Salyan district,
"Buzovna-Mashtaga", "Gala" and "Zirya" in the Absheron Peninsula.
GL's business portfolio includes Salyan Oil Limited, Taghiyev
Operating Company, and GL Technical Services, which provides
multi-faceted technical services to the oil and gas industry using
state-of-the-art facilities and technology.
