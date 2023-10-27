Ceremony Held On Laying Foundation Of Tbilisi State Azerbaijani Drama Theatre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A ceremony of laying the foundation stone of a new building of
the Tbilisi State Azerbaijani Drama Theatre named after Heydar
Aliyev, which has a 150-year history, was held in Georgia on 27
October, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his delegation,
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and representatives of
the local public and media attended the event.
Prime Ministers of both countries addressed the meeting.
Asadov noted that this theatre, in addition to being a worthy
gift for lovers of culture and art, will also add a special beauty
to the city of Tbilisi, which perfectly synthesizes history,
antiquity, and modernity, and will become a cultural center of the
capital Georgia:
"It is noteworthy that the theatre is named after Heydar Aliyev"
The laying of the foundation stone of the new building of this
cultural centre coincides with this year - the 100th anniversary of
the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. Many
events were held in Georgia on the occasion of this prestigious
anniversary of Heydar Aliyev".
MENAFN27102023000195011045ID1107318190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.