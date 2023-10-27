Ceremony Held On Laying Foundation Of Tbilisi State Azerbaijani Drama Theatre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A ceremony of laying the foundation stone of a new building of the Tbilisi State Azerbaijani Drama Theatre named after Heydar Aliyev, which has a 150-year history, was held in Georgia on 27 October, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his delegation, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, and representatives of the local public and media attended the event.

Prime Ministers of both countries addressed the meeting.

Asadov noted that this theatre, in addition to being a worthy gift for lovers of culture and art, will also add a special beauty to the city of Tbilisi, which perfectly synthesizes history, antiquity, and modernity, and will become a cultural center of the capital Georgia:

"It is noteworthy that the theatre is named after Heydar Aliyev" The laying of the foundation stone of the new building of this cultural centre coincides with this year - the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people. Many events were held in Georgia on the occasion of this prestigious anniversary of Heydar Aliyev".