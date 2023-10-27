Azerbaijani, Armenian Pms Meet In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan have held a meeting in Georgia with the
mediation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Azernews reports.
Details of the negotiations, which lasted several hours, were
not disclosed.
The International Silk Road Forum kicked off yesterday in
Georgia's Tbilisi. The forum was also attended by Prime Ministers
of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan.
To recall, Pashinyan during his speech at the IV Silk Road
International Forum held in Tbilisi, said the following:
"We agree to the laying of international lines of communication.
Because the road to peace passes through the agenda of
peace-related work."
