One Killed, One Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a man was killed as the Russian military targeted a residential building in Zelenivka, and a 36-year-old man was injured by shelling in the center of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A person was killed in an enemy strike," he wrote, noting that his identity is being established.

Russian army injures civilian in Avdiivka

A 36-year-old man was injured in the shelling in the center of Kherson, not far from an educational institution. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 114 times in the past day, killing one civilian and injuring another two.